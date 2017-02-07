Woman charged with kidnapping in connection with missing Shreveport child

A woman has been arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail in connection with the kidnapping of a 4-year-old boy in west Shreveport.

Sallie Mae Small, 56, of 2829 Valley Ridge Road, is charged with simple kidnapping, according to arrest records.

Small lives behind the home of Shawn Williams, 4, who was taken from his home in the 2800 block of Essex Street just before his bath Monday evening.

The boy's father, Shawn Jenkins, says Smalls is an acquaintance who took Williams while Jenkins was delivering some food to a neighbor across the street.

Jenkins says Small told him she took his son to teach him a lesson about not leaving the boy home alone.

A coordinated search of the surrounding area was conducted by a group of patrol officers, Shreveport Fire Department officials equipped with specially trained dogs and even private citizens.

Investigators expanded their search efforts well into the night and early morning. But around 7 a.m. Tuesday, the child was located at a residence in the 2800 block of Valley Ridge Road, just in the next street from his home.

Police subsequently learned that Small drove past the child’s home on Essex Street, and apparently took custody of him as he stood outside his home.

Small, who is not related to the child, was contacted by a family member Tuesday morning via phone, at which time Small said she had the child since Monday evening.

There are no other charges pending against Small, police said.