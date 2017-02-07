Governor declares state of emergency, will visit tornado-affected areas this afternoon

Quantcast

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to the New Orleans area this afternoon to assess the damage from a series of tornado that ripped through the area this morning.

He will give an update with local officials at 3 p.m. at the Incident Command Center on Chef Menteur Highway, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The governor has declared a state of emergency.

Officials have confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down this morning: One in Akers and along I-55 in Tangipahoa; one in Jefferson Parish at the intersection of St. George Avenue and Jefferson Highway; one in New Orleans East, and one in the Sunshine Bridge area near Donaldsonville.

So far, the most severe damage appears to be in New Orleans East, where dozens of people were injured.

I-10 exits at Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway are closed. NOPD asks that everyone stay away from Chef Menteur Highway from Downman to Michaud and from Chef to Dwyer.





