Quantcast

Doyline gets new mayor; fills seat vacated with former mayor's a - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Doyline gets new mayor; fills seat vacated with former mayor's arrest

Posted: Updated:
Steven Bridwell (Courtesy: Minden Press-Herald) Steven Bridwell (Courtesy: Minden Press-Herald)
Former Doyline Mayor Gary Carter Former Doyline Mayor Gary Carter
DOYLINE, La. -

Steven Bridwell was appointed mayor of the village of Doyline during Monday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

Bridwell, who has been mayor pro tem since late January, will serve until a special election is held this fall.

He replaces former Mayor Gary Carter, who resigned last month following his arrest on charges he hit and choked his wife. Carter is free on a $50,000 bond, and a protective order is in place to keep him away from his wife. His case is pending in criminal court.

Webster sheriff’s officials say Carter injured his wife during an altercation Jan. 15 in the couple’s home. She sought medical attention for her injuries at a hospital emergency room.

Bridwell has served on the board since 2015. The other aldermen are James “Jim” Brown Jr. and Carole “Carly” Collier.

No one was appointed to fill Bridwell’s empty seat. It will be filled in the coming weeks after Bridwell notifies the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office of his move to a new position.

Bridwell told the Minden Press-Herald he will be a candidate for mayor in the special election. 





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • DA: Insufficient evidence to prosecute in SPD missing pills case

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:25:31 GMT

    There is insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone for taking 14,100 hydrocodone pills from the Shreveport Police Department's evidence storage facility, said the Caddo Parish district attorney, who released the investigative file Thursday because the statute of limitations to file charges has expired. The police officers' union had gone to court to get the full investigative file of the missing drugs. 

    There is insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone for taking 14,100 hydrocodone pills from the Shreveport Police Department's evidence storage facility, said the Caddo Parish district attorney, who released the investigative file Thursday because the statute of limitations to file charges has expired. The police officers' union had gone to court to get the full investigative file of the missing drugs. 

  • UPDATED: Paul Elio insists he'll still build cars in Shreveport

    UPDATED: Paul Elio insists he'll still build cars in Shreveport

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:01:37 GMT
    Paul ElioPaul Elio

    The head of Elio Motors, the troubled car company that has promised to build vehicles here, insisted Thursday he has addressed funding issues and will still build cars here, individuals familiar with the situation said.

    The head of Elio Motors, the troubled car company that has promised to build vehicles here, insisted Thursday he has addressed funding issues and will still build cars here, individuals familiar with the situation said.

  • I-49 to close Friday, Monday nights as mining equipment moves

    I-49 to close Friday, Monday nights as mining equipment moves

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:43:43 GMT

    Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish will close Friday and Monday nights while crews move mining equipment across the highway. 

    Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish will close Friday and Monday nights while crews move mining equipment across the highway. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly