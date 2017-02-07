Doyline gets new mayor; fills seat vacated with former mayor's arrest

Steven Bridwell was appointed mayor of the village of Doyline during Monday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

Bridwell, who has been mayor pro tem since late January, will serve until a special election is held this fall.

He replaces former Mayor Gary Carter, who resigned last month following his arrest on charges he hit and choked his wife. Carter is free on a $50,000 bond, and a protective order is in place to keep him away from his wife. His case is pending in criminal court.

Webster sheriff’s officials say Carter injured his wife during an altercation Jan. 15 in the couple’s home. She sought medical attention for her injuries at a hospital emergency room.

Bridwell has served on the board since 2015. The other aldermen are James “Jim” Brown Jr. and Carole “Carly” Collier.

No one was appointed to fill Bridwell’s empty seat. It will be filled in the coming weeks after Bridwell notifies the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office of his move to a new position.

Bridwell told the Minden Press-Herald he will be a candidate for mayor in the special election.