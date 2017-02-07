Elio Motors CEO Paul Elio speaks exclusively with KTBS 3's Shon Gables

New insight on the value of Shreveport's former GM plant for controversial automaker Elio motors.

The company promised the facility would be used to provide 1,500 jobs, and build fuel efficient cars capable of 84 miles per gallon.

But as our Shon Gables found out, the facility was also critical to securing funding to bankroll the carmakers pockets.

Shon spoke exclusively Elio Motors President and CEO Paul Elio and he was was very open addressing his critics.



Saying his company is not a fraud, he says he will build cars in Shreveport, he just needs to raise more money.

Tuesday on KTBS 3 News at 6, we take a critical look and follow the money trail that shows the role Shreveport's former GM plant played in generating millions of cash for the troubled company.

We'll take a look at how that money has been used to foot Elio's bills, but not necessarily to build cars.

Instead we uncovered a paper trail showing money going back and forth between Elio directors and shareholders and its perfectly legal.

