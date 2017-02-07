Quantcast

Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching clients

Carlos Eduardo Harris Carlos Eduardo Harris
BOSSIER CITY, La. -

A Bossier City man faces multiple criminal charges for inappropriately touching three women on separate occasions while he was employed as a massage therapist at a local day spa.

Carlos Eduardo Harris, 32, of Bossier City was arrested last week for sexual battery following an investigation that began in January after a woman complained to police that Harris had touched her in a sexual manner while she was getting a massage from him at the Massage Envy spa in the 2800 block of Beene Boulevard.

Harris was initially arrested on a warrant charging him with sexual battery. An additional count was then added after detectives spoke with another woman who had filed a similar complaint. Harris bonded out of jail a couple of days later.

Now Harris faces a third count of sexual battery due to another victim stepping forward. Harris had already bonded out of jail before detectives received an arrest warrant charging him with the third count and now it appears Harris has gone into hiding.

Anyone who has information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.  They can also submit a web tip via the Bossier Crime Stoppers website www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

Persons who contact Bossier Crime Stoppers are reminded they may remain totally anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if their information helps police locate Harris.





