Record warmth today 2/7/16

West to southwest winds and sunny skies helped warm Shreveport to record levels today. This afternoon, the high was 85 which was 3 degrees warmer than the old record from 1950 (Figure 1).

This morning, the low was only 70 degrees which breaks our record high minimum temperature set in 1911 by 5 degrees (Figure 1). We will probably cool into the 60s this evening which may negate the morning record.

Record warmth is in the outlook for tomorrow with a high of 83 (Figure 2). That would tie the record.