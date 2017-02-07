Bossier man says 79 acres in Bossier is his land

Black history month is a time to reflect on history. Sometimes good and bad to see where we have come from and how we can continue to be better as a people. This story takes us back more than 100 years to 1877 when Roger Lee Jefferson's great great great grandmother's family was given a Homestead land patent certificate for a plot of land in Bossier Parish.

The certificate was signed by President Rutherford B. Hayes to Silly Coleman. To get some perspective about what this homestead certificate means we have to go back in time to the Civil war and the reconstruction era in the south.

This was a time when the government through Union General William T. Sherman made a promise in 1865 to give freed slaves 40 acres and a mule. This was seen as a way for them to make a living after being enslaved for many years.

However our historic research indicates that most of that land was eventually taken away from freed slaves after President Abraham Lincoln was shot and President Andrew Johnson gave the former white landowners their land back as long as the pledged their allegiance to the union.

The land the Jefferson is claiming is his land is now in the hands of a white family according to him. It's not clear if the 40 acres and mule reversal applies to this case but there are other situations that could explain how the homestead was taken from Jefferson's ancestors.

When Rutherford B. Hayes became president Jefferson says African Americans became citizens we were eligible for the homestead act. "My ancestors received a homestead deed which was called a land patent and it says forever...79 acres," said Jefferson. He says the problem was when the families land records were transferred from the Federal Bureau of Land Management to the Bossier courthouse. Jefferson alleges the land was eventually taken in a tax sale.

Bossier historian Pam Carlisle says you have to keep in mind the reconstruction era in the south, especially in Louisiana, was a dangerous time for African Americans and things were not always done in a fair way.

"Violence against the freed slaves was extremely high," said Carlisle.

Contributing to the bad attitude toward black ownership is the fact that even though President Hayes had signed over land to freed slaves Carlisle points out that he also pulled out federal soldiers who were keeping order and gave southern states the ability to come up with their own set of laws which eventually became known as "Jim Crow" laws.

"In the 1870's is when most of the changes had taken place in terms of the rights of the former slaves. . .and then there was something put in place called the black codes that also reversed a lot of those rights," said Carlisle.

Carlisle says we may never know exactly how Jefferson's ancestors lost their land but does point out that sometimes when land went unclaimed in Bossier Parish there would be public auctions for the land.

Despite the unknown, Roger Jefferson says he will continue his fight that he started in 2007 to restore land he believes rightfully belongs to his family by writing letters to congress and the governor for help.

"All I want is justice what ever justice is," said Jefferson.

Jefferson says he also wants to raise awareness about black land loss because he says he's not the only one in this situation. He believes if more and more people speak out about this situation congress and state legislatures might do something about it.