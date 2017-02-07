Local woman takes political stand, faces backlash

A long-time Shreveport resident took a political stand by flying her American flag upside-down at half-staff which created a social media stir.

Linda D'Agostino said the move was a peaceful protest to show her concern against President Donald Trump and his policies.

After receiving backlash on a South Highlands neighborhood social media group, D'Agostino wanted the public to understand the meaning behind her actions.

D’Agostino said,"It's a peaceful protest, I don't want anyone to get upset or think that we're not patriotic because we are 100 percent patriotic Americans."

D'Agostino added she hopes to hold a neighborhood watch meeting in February 2017, where not only will they voice their concerns about community safety, but also have open discussions about the meaning behind her actions.