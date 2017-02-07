Arkansas governor signs veterans tax break bill

Quantcast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -

 LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed a bill giving a tax break to retired military veterans and imposing additional taxes on digital downloads, treats and unemployment benefits.

   The $13 million exemption is intended to boost economic development. Its supporters hope veterans retire in Arkansas to begin second careers and say shifting the tax burden to others was necessary to make it happen.

   Detractors opposed adding sales taxes on e-books, digital music and ringtones and making unemployment benefits subject to income taxes. Also under the bill, soft drinks and candy will now be taxed at the state's full 6.5 percent rate, rather than a reduced rate imposed on other groceries.

   Hutchinson signed the bill Tuesday. He previously approved a $50 million tax cut benefiting those making less than $21,000 a year.





  DA: Insufficient evidence to prosecute in SPD missing pills case

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:25:31 GMT

    There is insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone for taking 14,100 hydrocodone pills from the Shreveport Police Department's evidence storage facility, said the Caddo Parish district attorney, who released the investigative file Thursday because the statute of limitations to file charges has expired. The police officers' union had gone to court to get the full investigative file of the missing drugs. 

  UPDATED: Paul Elio insists he'll still build cars in Shreveport

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:01:37 GMT
    Paul ElioPaul Elio

    The head of Elio Motors, the troubled car company that has promised to build vehicles here, insisted Thursday he has addressed funding issues and will still build cars here, individuals familiar with the situation said.

  I-49 to close Friday, Monday nights as mining equipment moves

    I-49 to close Friday, Monday nights as mining equipment moves

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:43:43 GMT

    Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish will close Friday and Monday nights while crews move mining equipment across the highway. 

