Evening vigil for April Bruley: victim of yesterday's murder-suicide

An entire community is in pain. Family and friends gathered tonight to remember a young woman, whose life ended too soon, with an act of violence.

The candlelight vigil for April Bruley was held near the scene of the tragedy. Where police found her and Jerry Brown III dead, yesterday.

The touching ceremony was lit with candles, balloons, and the sound of Bruley's favorite song, all to honor and remember her.

Her cousin, Lee Lemon, describes her as, "A beautiful young girl."

They lost a family member and friend.

"It's harder than you think. I've watched her grow up."

Her friend of three years, Ottavia Bennett says, "It's a sad moment."

What they say they will miss most is her smile.

"She always had a smile on her face. She was a good person."

The size of the crowd about 50 people showed just how much Bruley is loved.

Her neighbors, family, and friends all came out to make their last goodbyes.

Also there - Representative of district 4 for Louisiana - Cedric Glover.

He prayed over everyone, and reminded them that it does not have to get to this point. Just ask for help.

"There are resources that they can reach out to for help. Project Celebration and others are available for women in need of shelter in counseling. There are also other resources for men who recognize that they have issues and problems as well."

Glover went on to say that domestic violence works as a cycle, and that it is important to recognize the signs of it so help can be reached early.

Shreveport Police say they are investigating the tragedy as a murder-suicide.