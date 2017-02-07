Quantcast

LSU fills out coaching staff with Tommie Robinson and Mickey Jos - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

LSU fills out coaching staff with Tommie Robinson and Mickey Joseph

Posted: Updated:
BATON ROUGE, La -

Courtesy: LSU Athletics

Tommie Robinson and Mickey Joseph, two highly-respected coaches with a reputation of being outstanding recruiters, have joined the LSU coaching staff, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Tuesday.

 

Robinson, who was recently named the Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year, comes to LSU after spending the 2016 season at Southern Cal as the running backs coach and run game coordinator for Rose Bowl Champion Trojans. Robinson will serve as LSU’s running backs coach as well as holding the title of assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator.

 

Joseph, a native of New Orleans, joins the LSU staff after one year at Louisiana Tech where he coached running backs for the Bulldogs. Joseph will serve as LSU’s wide receivers coach.

 

“We are very excited to bring on board two outstanding coaches in Tommie Robinson and Mickey Joseph,” Orgeron said. “Mickey is well-known in our state and he has strong ties to New Orleans. He’s an outstanding coach with a great deal of experience on the offensive side of the ball. He’s an outstanding recruiter with a great work ethic and will be a tremendous addition to the staff.

 

“Tommie was recently named the Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year and is considered one of the top running back coaches in college football. Tommie brings an impressive resume to our staff, one that includes six years of coaching in the NFL. He’s going to be a tremendous asset to our program and will be a great resource for all of us.”

 

Robinson’s coaching career spans 30 years, which includes three years with the Dallas Cowboys (1998-2000) and three with the Arizona Cardinals (2010-12). Prior to joining the USC staff, Robinson coached running backs at Texas for two years (2014-15). In 2013, Robinson was the running backs coach and passing game coordinator for Southern Cal.

 

Robinson has helped teams appear in 11 bowl games and the NFL playoffs twice. Other coaching stops for Robinson include serving as a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 1991, running backs coach at Utah State in 1992-93, four years as running backs coach at TCU from 1994-97.

 

After his three-year stint with Dallas, Robinson joined the staff at Oklahoma State, coaching running backs for the Cowboys in 2001. He followed that with four years at Georgia Tech, the first as wide receivers coach and then tight ends coach for the next three years.

 

Robinson coached the running backs at Memphis in 2006 and then held the same position at Miami (Fla.) from 2007-09 before returning to the NFL to coach running backs for the Cardinals.

 

Joseph brings over 20 years of coaching experience to the LSU staff. Prior to his one season at Louisiana Tech, Joseph helped turn around a Grambling State team that went 1-11 prior to his arrival to winning 16 games over the next two years.

 

Joseph was special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach at Alcorn State in 2013, helping the Braves to a 9-3 overall mark, the most wins for the school in 30 years. Joseph spent six years at Langston University from 2008-13, which included two years as the head coach. Joseph led Langston to a 7-3 mark in his first season as head coach in 2011. He went 13-7 overall as the head coach at Langston.

 

Joseph got his first collegiate coaching job at Wayne State College in Nebraska in 1997, which he followed with a season at his high school alma mater Archbishop Shaw High School in New Orleans in 1998. From there, Joseph served as a graduate assistant at Tulane in 1999 and then coached receivers at Alabama State in 2000.

 

He coached quarterbacks at Nicholls State for three years (2001-03) and then spent two seasons as the running backs coach at Central Oklahoma (2004-05).

 

Joseph, who is the brother of the recently named Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, played quarterback at Nebraska from 1998-91. As a junior Joseph led the Cornhuskers to a 9-3 overall mark after accounting for 21 touchdowns (11 rushing, 10 passing).

 

The hiring of Robinson and Joseph is pending approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors as well as a background check, per LSU policy.

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • Escott Triplets Graduate

    Escott Triplets Graduate

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:31 AM EDT2017-05-12 11:31:21 GMT

    Matthew, Michael, & Michaela made history being the 1st triplets to graduate in Sabine Parish. 

    Matthew, Michael, & Michaela made history being the 1st triplets to graduate in Sabine Parish. 

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Our Lifeline to First Responders.....Dispatchers

    Our Lifeline to First Responders.....Dispatchers

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:58:25 GMT

    The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders.  They are the vital connection between you and first responders.  Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...

    The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders.  They are the vital connection between you and first responders.  Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...

  • Fair Park Class of 2017, last to graduate from historic high school

    Friday, May 12 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-12 06:11:57 GMT
    There was a lot of excitement in the air at the 86th Fair Park High School graduation held at the Shreveport Convention Center. But it wasn't like any graduation. As the Caddo school system moves forward with their plan to merge Fair Park and Booker T. Washington high schools, the class of 2017 is effectively the last class to graduate from Fair Park before it's converted into a middle school. Related story: Caddo school system moving ahead with Fair Park-BTW consolidation The...
    There was a lot of excitement in the air at the 86th Fair Park High School graduation held at the Shreveport Convention Center. But it wasn't like any graduation. As the Caddo school system moves forward with their plan to merge Fair Park and Booker T. Washington high schools, the class of 2017 is effectively the last class to graduate from Fair Park before it's converted into a middle school. Related story: Caddo school system moving ahead with Fair Park-BTW consolidation The...
    •   

  • Louisiana Sports HeadlinesLouisiana Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Alabama teammates Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson have signed their rookie contracts with the Washington Redskins, who have deals with nine of their 10 draft picks.
    Alabama teammates Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson have signed their rookie contracts with the Washington Redskins, who have deals with nine of their 10 draft picks.

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    NASCAR-CREW CHIEF SUSPENDED
    NASCAR-CREW CHIEF SUSPENDED

  • Dec. 16 Noon kickoff set for New Orleans Bowl

    Dec. 16 Noon kickoff set for New Orleans Bowl

    The 2017 New Orleans Bowl has set a Dec. 16 noon kickoff for the post-season bowl game that hosts teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA.
    The 2017 New Orleans Bowl has set a Dec. 16 noon kickoff for the post-season bowl game that hosts teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA.
    •   

  • Texas Sports HeadlinesTexas Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Sports Minute: Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

    Sports Minute: Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:22 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:22:11 GMT
    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Carlos Perez's squeeze bunt in the 10th inning capped another comeback for the Los Angeles Angels, who scored three times in the ninth before going on to beat
    Defensive replacement Jake Marisnick made a perfect throw from left field to nail Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate for the final out and the Houston Astros held off the New York Yankees 3-2 last night in a matchup between...

  • Latest Texas sports

    Latest Texas sports

    Defensive replacement Jake Marisnick made a perfect throw from left field to nail Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate for the final out and the Houston Astros held off the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday night in a...
    Defensive replacement Jake Marisnick made a perfect throw from left field to nail Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate for the final out and the Houston Astros held off the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday night in a matchup...

  • Napoli's 2nd homer ends Rangers' 5-2 victory over Padres

    Napoli's 2nd homer ends Rangers' 5-2 victory over Padres

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:06:43 GMT
    Mike Napoli's second homer was a game-ending three-run shot and the Texas Rangers beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Thursday night.
    Mike Napoli's second homer was a game-ending three-run shot and the Texas Rangers beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Thursday night.
    •   
Section is sponsored by:
SEP 3 2:30PM CT at Wisconsin
SEP 10 6:30PM CT vs Jacksonville St
SEP 17 6:00PM CT vs Mississippi St
SEP 24 TBA at Auburn
OCT 1 TBA vs Missouri
OCT 8 TBA vs Florida
OCT 15 TBA vs Southern Miss
OCT 22 TBA vs Ole Miss
NOV 5 TBA vs Alabama
NOV 12 TBA at Arkansas
NOV 19 TBA vs South Alabama
NOV 24 TBA vs Texas A&M




  • SportsMore>>

  • Lange’s complete game shut out propels LSU past Auburn, 4-0

    Lange’s complete game shut out propels LSU past Auburn, 4-0

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:24:21 GMT

    Junior right-hander Alex Lange fired a complete game shutout on Thursday night, allowing just five hits with nine strikeouts as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 13 Auburn by a final score of 4-0 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field

    Junior right-hander Alex Lange fired a complete game shutout on Thursday night, allowing just five hits with nine strikeouts as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 13 Auburn by a final score of 4-0 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field

  • LSUS baseball headed to Lawrenceville Regional

    LSUS baseball headed to Lawrenceville Regional

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:21:15 GMT

    The Pilots will be the no. 5 seed in the Lawrenceville Bracket and they will play the no. 4 seed-The Master's Mustangs on Monday (May 15) at 11 a.m. ET.

    The Pilots will be the no. 5 seed in the Lawrenceville Bracket and they will play the no. 4 seed-The Master's Mustangs on Monday (May 15) at 11 a.m. ET.

  • LA Tech falls to FIU; faces WKU Friday

    LA Tech falls to FIU; faces WKU Friday

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:39:09 GMT

    Due to a weather forecast that calls for rain throughout the day, the game has been moved up to 12:30 p.m.

    Due to a weather forecast that calls for rain throughout the day, the game has been moved up to 12:30 p.m.

KTBS 3 News


Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly