Quantcast

Started from the Bottom: Chad Williams looks to continue career - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

ARKLATEX IN-DEPTH

Started from the Bottom: Chad Williams looks to continue career in the NFL

Posted: Updated:
Mobile, AL -

The incredible turnaround of the Grambling football program is well-documented, going from a 1-11 season three years ago to becoming the Black Collegiate National Champions this year. One of the players who's been there for the entire four-year roller coaster ride is wide receiver Chad Williams.

KTBS Sports caught up with the former Tiger at the Senior Bowl as he prepares to use his experiences at Grambling to make it in the NFL. Mobile was full of representatives from the biggest college football programs in the country. But this year, thanks to Williams, there was a logo in Mobile that we haven't seen in a while, the Grambling G.

"There ain't nothing like that G man. Ain't nothing like the G. It's the home of a number of hall of famers. It's the home of coach Eddie G. Robinson, the winingest coach in history. It's the home of Doug Williams, Charlie Joyner, I could go on and on," explained Williams.

"It's a place that we've been before. Back in the 60s and 70s it was Notre Dame, Alabama, Grambling, and USC. For us to be amongst some of the greats, we're not there just yet. We're pleased to kind of be knocking on the door a little bit," described Grambling State head coach Broderick Fobbs.

Williams has been a major part in Grambling's return to the top, but was also there when the G-men hit rock bottom. Williams was just a freshman for Grambling when the winless Tigers elected to boycott a game back in 2013.

"It was a hard journey, but we prevailed and we overcame. God was with us, me, and my team the whole time. We knew we had talent, we just needed some guidance," said Williams.

That guidance came in the form of head coach Broderick Fobbs, who only needed three years to take Grambling back to its national championship winning ways. But that's not all Fobbs did for Williams the the Tigers, he also prepared them for moments like the Senior Bowl when the NFL scouts are watching.

"Just like little small things like taking your hat off before we walk in the building. He made us take etiquette classes, how to eat. Don't pass the salt without the pepper," explained Williams.

"If we weren't winning games and all of the other players on our roster weren't playing extremely well, Chad wouldn't be here today. This is a total team effort. Success for Chad Williams is success for each and every one of the players in our program," added Fobbs.

Now, Williams has a chance to put Grambling on the national stage again, with a chance at the NFL, something Fobbs believes the receiver has been preparing for for a long time.

"We've always called him the pro. He's a guy that, it doesn't matter his classification, from his sophomore year all the way up, he came to play every day. There are sometimes that you see guys that wait until their senior year to get focused because they think they can trick or fool the scouts. He's not that way. What you see is what you get with Chad Williams," said Fobbs.

And Williams hopes to one day to be a big part of Grambling's illustrious history,

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • Escott Triplets Graduate

    Escott Triplets Graduate

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:31 AM EDT2017-05-12 11:31:21 GMT

    Matthew, Michael, & Michaela made history being the 1st triplets to graduate in Sabine Parish. 

    Matthew, Michael, & Michaela made history being the 1st triplets to graduate in Sabine Parish. 

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Our Lifeline to First Responders.....Dispatchers

    Our Lifeline to First Responders.....Dispatchers

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:58:25 GMT

    The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders.  They are the vital connection between you and first responders.  Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...

    The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders.  They are the vital connection between you and first responders.  Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...

  • Fair Park Class of 2017, last to graduate from historic high school

    Friday, May 12 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-12 06:11:57 GMT
    There was a lot of excitement in the air at the 86th Fair Park High School graduation held at the Shreveport Convention Center. But it wasn't like any graduation. As the Caddo school system moves forward with their plan to merge Fair Park and Booker T. Washington high schools, the class of 2017 is effectively the last class to graduate from Fair Park before it's converted into a middle school. Related story: Caddo school system moving ahead with Fair Park-BTW consolidation The...
    There was a lot of excitement in the air at the 86th Fair Park High School graduation held at the Shreveport Convention Center. But it wasn't like any graduation. As the Caddo school system moves forward with their plan to merge Fair Park and Booker T. Washington high schools, the class of 2017 is effectively the last class to graduate from Fair Park before it's converted into a middle school. Related story: Caddo school system moving ahead with Fair Park-BTW consolidation The...
    •   

  • Louisiana Sports HeadlinesLouisiana Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Alabama teammates Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson have signed their rookie contracts with the Washington Redskins, who have deals with nine of their 10 draft picks.
    Alabama teammates Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson have signed their rookie contracts with the Washington Redskins, who have deals with nine of their 10 draft picks.

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    NASCAR-CREW CHIEF SUSPENDED
    NASCAR-CREW CHIEF SUSPENDED

  • Dec. 16 Noon kickoff set for New Orleans Bowl

    Dec. 16 Noon kickoff set for New Orleans Bowl

    The 2017 New Orleans Bowl has set a Dec. 16 noon kickoff for the post-season bowl game that hosts teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA.
    The 2017 New Orleans Bowl has set a Dec. 16 noon kickoff for the post-season bowl game that hosts teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA.
    •   

  • Texas Sports HeadlinesTexas Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Sports Minute: Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

    Sports Minute: Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:22 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:22:11 GMT
    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Carlos Perez's squeeze bunt in the 10th inning capped another comeback for the Los Angeles Angels, who scored three times in the ninth before going on to beat
    Defensive replacement Jake Marisnick made a perfect throw from left field to nail Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate for the final out and the Houston Astros held off the New York Yankees 3-2 last night in a matchup between...

  • Latest Texas sports

    Latest Texas sports

    Defensive replacement Jake Marisnick made a perfect throw from left field to nail Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate for the final out and the Houston Astros held off the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday night in a...
    Defensive replacement Jake Marisnick made a perfect throw from left field to nail Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate for the final out and the Houston Astros held off the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday night in a matchup...

  • Napoli's 2nd homer ends Rangers' 5-2 victory over Padres

    Napoli's 2nd homer ends Rangers' 5-2 victory over Padres

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:06:43 GMT
    Mike Napoli's second homer was a game-ending three-run shot and the Texas Rangers beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Thursday night.
    Mike Napoli's second homer was a game-ending three-run shot and the Texas Rangers beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Thursday night.
    •   
Section is sponsored by:
SEP 3 7:00PM ET vs Lynchburg
SEP 10 10:45PM ET at Arizona
SEP 17 6:00PM CDT at Jackson St
SEP 24 6:00PM CDT vs Alcorn St
OCT 1 3:00PM CDT vs PV A&M
OCT 22 2:00PM CDT at Miss Valley St
OCT 29 2:00PM CDT vs AR Pine Bluff
Nov 5 2:00PM CDT at Alabama A&M
NOV 12 2:00PM CDT vs Alabama St
NOV 19 2:00PM CDT at Texas Southern
NOV 26 (Bayou Classic) 5:00PM CDT vs Southern University, N.O.




  • SportsMore>>

  • Lange’s complete game shut out propels LSU past Auburn, 4-0

    Lange’s complete game shut out propels LSU past Auburn, 4-0

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:24:21 GMT

    Junior right-hander Alex Lange fired a complete game shutout on Thursday night, allowing just five hits with nine strikeouts as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 13 Auburn by a final score of 4-0 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field

    Junior right-hander Alex Lange fired a complete game shutout on Thursday night, allowing just five hits with nine strikeouts as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 13 Auburn by a final score of 4-0 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field

  • LSUS baseball headed to Lawrenceville Regional

    LSUS baseball headed to Lawrenceville Regional

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:21:15 GMT

    The Pilots will be the no. 5 seed in the Lawrenceville Bracket and they will play the no. 4 seed-The Master's Mustangs on Monday (May 15) at 11 a.m. ET.

    The Pilots will be the no. 5 seed in the Lawrenceville Bracket and they will play the no. 4 seed-The Master's Mustangs on Monday (May 15) at 11 a.m. ET.

  • LA Tech falls to FIU; faces WKU Friday

    LA Tech falls to FIU; faces WKU Friday

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:39:09 GMT

    Due to a weather forecast that calls for rain throughout the day, the game has been moved up to 12:30 p.m.

    Due to a weather forecast that calls for rain throughout the day, the game has been moved up to 12:30 p.m.

KTBS 3 News


Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly