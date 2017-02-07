Started from the Bottom: Chad Williams looks to continue career in the NFL

The incredible turnaround of the Grambling football program is well-documented, going from a 1-11 season three years ago to becoming the Black Collegiate National Champions this year. One of the players who's been there for the entire four-year roller coaster ride is wide receiver Chad Williams.

KTBS Sports caught up with the former Tiger at the Senior Bowl as he prepares to use his experiences at Grambling to make it in the NFL. Mobile was full of representatives from the biggest college football programs in the country. But this year, thanks to Williams, there was a logo in Mobile that we haven't seen in a while, the Grambling G.

"There ain't nothing like that G man. Ain't nothing like the G. It's the home of a number of hall of famers. It's the home of coach Eddie G. Robinson, the winingest coach in history. It's the home of Doug Williams, Charlie Joyner, I could go on and on," explained Williams.

"It's a place that we've been before. Back in the 60s and 70s it was Notre Dame, Alabama, Grambling, and USC. For us to be amongst some of the greats, we're not there just yet. We're pleased to kind of be knocking on the door a little bit," described Grambling State head coach Broderick Fobbs.

Williams has been a major part in Grambling's return to the top, but was also there when the G-men hit rock bottom. Williams was just a freshman for Grambling when the winless Tigers elected to boycott a game back in 2013.

"It was a hard journey, but we prevailed and we overcame. God was with us, me, and my team the whole time. We knew we had talent, we just needed some guidance," said Williams.

That guidance came in the form of head coach Broderick Fobbs, who only needed three years to take Grambling back to its national championship winning ways. But that's not all Fobbs did for Williams the the Tigers, he also prepared them for moments like the Senior Bowl when the NFL scouts are watching.

"Just like little small things like taking your hat off before we walk in the building. He made us take etiquette classes, how to eat. Don't pass the salt without the pepper," explained Williams.

"If we weren't winning games and all of the other players on our roster weren't playing extremely well, Chad wouldn't be here today. This is a total team effort. Success for Chad Williams is success for each and every one of the players in our program," added Fobbs.

Now, Williams has a chance to put Grambling on the national stage again, with a chance at the NFL, something Fobbs believes the receiver has been preparing for for a long time.

"We've always called him the pro. He's a guy that, it doesn't matter his classification, from his sophomore year all the way up, he came to play every day. There are sometimes that you see guys that wait until their senior year to get focused because they think they can trick or fool the scouts. He's not that way. What you see is what you get with Chad Williams," said Fobbs.

And Williams hopes to one day to be a big part of Grambling's illustrious history,