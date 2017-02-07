NSU's Thompson nets elite national honor for community service work

Courtesy: NSU Athletics

Sabri Thompson has stepped up his game immensely in his senior season, just when his Northwestern State basketball team needed it most.

Though impactful, Thompson’s on-court exploits won’t be enough to earn him All-America honors, but his off-court community service over his four years at NSU has earned him one of college basketball’s most prestigious honors.

Tuesday morning, the Academic All-America candidate was announced as one of only five NCAA Division I men’s basketball players on the 2017 Allstate NABC Good Works Team spotlighting elite seniors who have set the curve for student-athletes around the country with remarkable records of service and leadership.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches administers the Good Works Team recognition. Thompson, a senior guard, is joined by Steven Cook of Princeton, Billy Garrett Jr. of DePaul, Iowa State’s Monte Morris and Rand Rowland of Georgia Tech. They were chosen from 181 nominees across the almost 350 Division I basketball programs.

It’s the second time an NSU student-athlete has won Good Works Team honors. Linebacker Yaser Elqutub was chosen to the 2011 Allstate Good Works Team in his sport, and was selected as team captain.

“Sabri has been a high achiever for our program in every conceivable way, whether it be in the area of athletics, academics, Christianity or volunteering his time and talents with his peers, youth and elders,” said NSU basketball coach Mike McConathy. “His body of work and consistent desire to make this game, and world, a better place, is simply remarkable.

“This is truly an elite honor, and Sabri is a very worthy recipient,” he said. “Everybody in our program is absolutely thrilled about this recognition for him.”

Thompson owns a 3.73 grade point average with a double major, business administration and accounting. His 17.5 scoring average in 10 Southland Conference games this season is the sixth-best in the league, and his 42.1 percent aim overall in 21 games on 3-pointers ranks 28th nationally.

His extensive service work has been a constant since he arrived at NSU from his hometown of Newark, Del. He has been a keynote speaker to groups and individuals at seven Natchitoches area schools as part of NSU’s participation in the NABC’s Stay In to Win program addressing alarming dropout rates nationally, impacting nearly 3,000 students locally.

“He has a unique story to share and cites examples where he could have fallen victim to tough circumstances,” said McConathy. “He has an uncanny ability to reach kids.”

Thompson has been a youth leader at his Natchitoches church, has mentored at-risk middle school and high school students before and after their enrollment at NSU, and has been a Spanish tutor for teammates and other NSU student-athletes. Thompson took a mission trip to China as part of the Sports Reach USA Basketball Team, and helped with flood recovery around Natchitoches and Coushatta last spring.

Among the causes he’s been involved with are Special Olympics, National Night Out, Natchitoches Parish Kids Health Festival, Community Clean-up, and the local Boys & Girls Club. He’s made dozens of school appearances, visited nursing homes, helped local schools and NSU move furniture, fed the homeless, and provided underprivileged youth with school supplies.

“The citizens of Natchitoches really know Sabri by face and name and not just because he is a high-profile player on our basketball team, but because he has a constant presence in and around town making a positive difference serving our campus, this community and anywhere he can contribute,” said NSU director of athletics Greg Burke.

Thompson has been treasurer of NSU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for two of the four years he has served as a basketball team representative.

Academic All-Southland Conference last season, he took part in a resource management workshop on the U.S. Army’s Communications-Electronics Command Center at Aberdeen Proving Ground last summer.

“Using a basketball analogy, Sabri’s actions have resulted in him achieving his own unique triple-double by demonstrating a commitment to excellence and making charitable contributions off the court. He has excelled as an athlete, within the community and in the classroom,” said Albert Foderaro, the NABC Stay In to Win Coordinator.

Thompson and the Demons play at home Thursday night in Prather Coliseum against Houston Baptist.