Caddo schools face threat of state intervention

The Louisiana Department of Education and the Recovery School District hosted a meeting at the Peaceful Rest Baptist Church in Shreveport to address the plans for struggling Caddo Parish Schools.

The meeting was packed, full of citizens concerned about the future of Caddo Parish Schools. State Education Superintendent John White opened the evening stating his concerns, including the fact that 37 out of 66 Caddo Parish Schools currently have a "D" or "F" rating.

Multiple schools are a part of a memorandum of understanding with the state that expires at the end of the school year. Linwood Public Charter school, as well as nine others, including Fair Park High School, Woodlawn High School, Atkins Technology Elementary, Caddo Heights, Queensborough, Sunset Acres and Lakeshore Middle, could face state intervention at the end of the agreement.

Many community members spoke out at the meeting, frustrated with the situation and what they say is a mistreatment of lower-income schools in the district.

This meeting follows statements of Superintendent Goree on the potential of closing schools, as well as the controversial vote by the school board to merge Booker T. Washington and Fair Park High School.

"There was a lot that was said tonight about a lot of different issues but most of all I heard an abiding concern for the welfare of children," said White following the meeting. "They want to put children first and they want to put politics second and I take that from this evenings presentation."

Citizens overwhelmingly expressed that they want what is best for the children, and for strides that have been made in the struggling schools to be recognized by the state before any decisions are made. White says they will take the comments from tonight into consideration before making any final decisions.

The state superintendent says the decision on what will be done with the struggling Caddo Parish Schools will be made by March 7th.