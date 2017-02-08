Mudbugs hoping to end losing streak at division-leading Lone Star this weekend

When you're down, they say you can only go up. And that's what the Shreveport Mudbugs hope to do this weekend. The Bugs haven't won a game in nearly a month and will try to break their five game skid this weekend against Lone Star.

On the flipside, the Brahmas have been winners of their last 14, and are the only team in franchise history to go a full month without losing a game. It will be a tall task for the Mudbugs, especially on the road. But they are confident heading in.

"We've been doing the right things. We've been working hard, having good practices. We're definitely due. For them to be on that streak right now, it's definitely not a good time for them to be on that streak right now because everything comes to an end. I think we are going to peak at the right time," said Dylan Lubbesmeyer.

The Bugs and Brahmas start their two game series Friday night in Fort Worth.