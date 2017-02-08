Mudbugs hoping to end losing streak at division-leading Lone Star this weekend
Posted:
Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La -
When you're down, they say you can only go up. And that's what the Shreveport Mudbugs hope to do this weekend. The Bugs haven't won a game in nearly a month and will try to break their five game skid this weekend against Lone Star.
On the flipside, the Brahmas have been winners of their last 14, and are the only team in franchise history to go a full month without losing a game. It will be a tall task for the Mudbugs, especially on the road. But they are confident heading in.
"We've been doing the right things. We've been working hard, having good practices. We're definitely due. For them to be on that streak right now, it's definitely not a good time for them to be on that streak right now because everything comes to an end. I think we are going to peak at the right time," said Dylan Lubbesmeyer.
The Bugs and Brahmas start their two game series Friday night in Fort Worth.
Friday, May 12 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:58:25 GMT
The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders. They are the vital connection between you and first responders. Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...
The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders. They are the vital connection between you and first responders. Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...
Friday, May 12 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-12 06:11:57 GMT
There was a lot of excitement in the air at the 86th Fair Park High School graduation held at the Shreveport Convention Center. But it wasn't like any graduation. As the Caddo school system moves forward with their plan to merge Fair Park and Booker T. Washington high schools, the class of 2017 is effectively the last class to graduate from Fair Park before it's converted into a middle school. Related story: Caddo school system moving ahead with Fair Park-BTW consolidation The...
There was a lot of excitement in the air at the 86th Fair Park High School graduation held at the Shreveport Convention Center. But it wasn't like any graduation. As the Caddo school system moves forward with their plan to merge Fair Park and Booker T. Washington high schools, the class of 2017 is effectively the last class to graduate from Fair Park before it's converted into a middle school. Related story: Caddo school system moving ahead with Fair Park-BTW consolidation The...
Friday, May 12 2017 1:06 AM EDT2017-05-12 05:06:55 GMT
Ron Davis has been selected as Marshall, TX's interim police chief. Davis had previously retired as Addison, TX police chief where he served for about 25 years. Before that, he was an officer with the Dallas's police department for a little over ten years.
Ron Davis has been selected as Marshall, TX's interim police chief. Davis had previously retired as Addison, TX police chief where he served for about 25 years. Before that, he was an officer with the Dallas's police department for a little over ten years.
Friday, May 12 2017 5:22 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:22:11 GMT
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Carlos Perez's squeeze bunt in the 10th inning capped another comeback for the Los Angeles Angels, who scored three times in the ninth before going on to beat
Defensive replacement Jake Marisnick made a perfect throw from left field to nail Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate for the final out and the Houston Astros held off the New York Yankees 3-2 last night in a matchup between...
Defensive replacement Jake Marisnick made a perfect throw from left field to nail Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate for the final out and the Houston Astros held off the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday night in a...
Defensive replacement Jake Marisnick made a perfect throw from left field to nail Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate for the final out and the Houston Astros held off the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday night in a matchup...
Thursday, May 11 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:54:27 GMT
Defensive replacement Jake Marisnick made a perfect throw from left field to nail Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate for the final out and the Houston Astros held off the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday night in a...
Defensive replacement Jake Marisnick made a perfect throw from left field to nail Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate for the final out and the Houston Astros held off the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday night in a matchup...
Thursday, May 11 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:24:21 GMT
Junior right-hander Alex Lange fired a complete game shutout on Thursday night, allowing just five hits with nine strikeouts as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 13 Auburn by a final score of 4-0 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field
Junior right-hander Alex Lange fired a complete game shutout on Thursday night, allowing just five hits with nine strikeouts as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 13 Auburn by a final score of 4-0 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field