North Caddo earns critical district win over Lakeview
VIVIAN, La. -
It's not atypical to see Lakeview and North Caddo duking it out at the top of the district standings. Since 2013, they've gone back and forth for the championship so it really was no surprise that their final regular season game tonight had district implications.
Lakeview was rolling early and would go into the locker room with the lead. Bbt things would change in the second half thanks to North Caddo's Cherrod Hill who took command and led the Rebels to a 58 to 40 victory.
"We talked about it at halftime. We talked about how tough we had to be to come back and show who the best team was. In a game like that, you just have to go out and take it," said North Caddo head coach Ron Meikle.
"They were up one and I couldn't let them beat us twice and win the district championship. It couldn't happen," added Hill.
The Rebels aren't afraid to admit that the Gators have given them some of their toughest tests this season. But they were quick to say they would love an opportunity to see this Gator team again in the playoffs.
Friday, May 12 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:58:25 GMT
The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders. They are the vital connection between you and first responders. Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...
Friday, May 12 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-12 06:11:57 GMT
There was a lot of excitement in the air at the 86th Fair Park High School graduation held at the Shreveport Convention Center. But it wasn't like any graduation. As the Caddo school system moves forward with their plan to merge Fair Park and Booker T. Washington high schools, the class of 2017 is effectively the last class to graduate from Fair Park before it's converted into a middle school. Related story: Caddo school system moving ahead with Fair Park-BTW consolidation The...
Friday, May 12 2017 1:06 AM EDT2017-05-12 05:06:55 GMT
Ron Davis has been selected as Marshall, TX's interim police chief. Davis had previously retired as Addison, TX police chief where he served for about 25 years. Before that, he was an officer with the Dallas's police department for a little over ten years.
Friday, May 12 2017 5:22 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:22:11 GMT
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Carlos Perez's squeeze bunt in the 10th inning capped another comeback for the Los Angeles Angels, who scored three times in the ninth before going on to beat
Defensive replacement Jake Marisnick made a perfect throw from left field to nail Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate for the final out and the Houston Astros held off the New York Yankees 3-2 last night in a matchup between...
Thursday, May 11 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:54:27 GMT
Thursday, May 11 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:24:21 GMT
Junior right-hander Alex Lange fired a complete game shutout on Thursday night, allowing just five hits with nine strikeouts as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 13 Auburn by a final score of 4-0 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field
