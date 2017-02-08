North Caddo earns critical district win over Lakeview

It's not atypical to see Lakeview and North Caddo duking it out at the top of the district standings. Since 2013, they've gone back and forth for the championship so it really was no surprise that their final regular season game tonight had district implications.

Lakeview was rolling early and would go into the locker room with the lead. Bbt things would change in the second half thanks to North Caddo's Cherrod Hill who took command and led the Rebels to a 58 to 40 victory.

"We talked about it at halftime. We talked about how tough we had to be to come back and show who the best team was. In a game like that, you just have to go out and take it," said North Caddo head coach Ron Meikle.

"They were up one and I couldn't let them beat us twice and win the district championship. It couldn't happen," added Hill.

The Rebels aren't afraid to admit that the Gators have given them some of their toughest tests this season. But they were quick to say they would love an opportunity to see this Gator team again in the playoffs.