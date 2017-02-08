Free tax preparation at VITA sites, "Super Saturday" event February 11

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Northwest Louisiana Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites are now open and can help qualifying individuals file federal and state taxes for FREE. The program offers free in person assistance at eleven local sites from Shreveport to Natchitoches

Taxpayers with an annual gross income of $54,000 or less can get Free Tax Preparation. Those meeting additional requirements are eligible for a credit of up to $6,269.

The following items are needed to prepare your tax return:

Social Security Card or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) for all members in your family

All W-2 Forms, 1099s, 1098s, and other forms

1095-A if you received a tax credit from the healthcare.gov marketplace

Childcare provider name, address and Tax ID, if applicable

Driver’s License or Photo I.D.

If filing jointly, your spouse must be present Copy of prior year tax return (if applicable)

Account Numbers for electronic deposit of refund and Routing Number

Last year’s tax return, if you have it

A valid email address

In 2016, did you…

Receive unemployment compensation, bring your Form 1099-G.

Receive retirement income, bring your Form 1099-R.

Pay tuition, bring Form 1098-T for individual(s) enrolled in eligible educational institution.

Pay student loan interest, bring the total of the student loan interest you paid.



The public is also invited to attend the annual VITA Super Saturday event where thousands in NWLA have been assisted with free tax-prep services. It will be held Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Church for the Highlands, 520 Olive St. Shreveport, LA 71104.

Bank On Northwest Louisiana, formerly Bank On Shreveport, will open accounts for attendees of Super Saturday in order to receive speedy refunds.

With the help of partners and United Way of Northwest Louisiana, Bank On NWLA offers:

Affordable low-to-no cost checking accounts

All accounts offer a “second chance” to those who may have negligent financial history

Resources to credit counseling, home ownership, money management skills and more

VITA SITES:

Barksdale Air Force Base -- MILITARY

2nd Bomb Wing Tax Center

Barksdale AFB, LA 71110

318-456-4765

Open: Monday, Wednesday, Friday Appointment Only;

Tuesday and Thursday 8am to 10am and 1pm to 4pm

Caddo Community Action Agency – David Raines

1625 David Raines Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71107

318-425-2401

Open: TBD

Caddo Community Action Agency – Lakeside

1729 Ford Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

318-222-2436

Open: By Appointment Only

Caddo Community Action Agency – St. Vincent

4055 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71108

318-861-4808

Open: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9am to Noon

Carter Federal Credit Union Community Center

203 South Main Street, Springhill, LA 71075

Open: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 1:30pm to 5:30pm, Saturday 8:30am to 11:30am

Starts 2/7/16

Church of the Highlands

520 Olive Street, Shreveport, LA 71104

318-673-3440

Open: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 5:30pm to 8pm, Tuesday & Thursday 10:30am to 1pm

City of Natchitoches – Housing Authority

525 Fourth Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

318-352-9774 ext. 22

Open: Monday, Thursday, Friday 9am to 2pm;

Saturday 9am to 1pm on January 28, February 18, March 25, April 15



Greater Saint Paul Baptist Church – Creighton Hill

510 High Street, Minden, LA 71055

318-949-5768

Open: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 3pm to 7pm

Saturdays by Appointment Only

Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church – Sadie Armes

5340 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71109

318-426-7832

Open: By Appointment Only- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 5pm to 8pm

New Horizons Independent Living Center

1111 Hawn Avenue #A, Shreveport, LA 71107

318-671-8131

Open: By Appointment Only- Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm

Some Evening and Saturday Appointments Available

Southern Hills Recreational Center -- AARP

1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118

318-673-7818

Open: Monday to Thursday 8am to 3pm; Friday by Appointment Only.

