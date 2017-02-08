Free tax preparation at VITA sites, "Super Saturday" event February 11

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Northwest Louisiana Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites are now open and can help qualifying individuals file federal and state taxes for FREE. The program offers free in person assistance at eleven local sites from Shreveport to Natchitoches
Taxpayers with an annual gross income of $54,000 or less can get Free Tax Preparation. Those meeting additional requirements are eligible for a credit of up to $6,269.
The following items are needed to prepare your tax return:
- Social Security Card or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) for all members in your family
- All W-2 Forms, 1099s, 1098s, and other forms
- 1095-A if you received a tax credit from the healthcare.gov marketplace
- Childcare provider name, address and Tax ID, if applicable
- Driver’s License or Photo I.D.
- If filing jointly, your spouse must be present Copy of prior year tax return (if applicable)
- Account Numbers for electronic deposit of refund and Routing Number
- Last year’s tax return, if you have it
- A valid email address
In 2016, did you…
Receive unemployment compensation, bring your Form 1099-G.
Receive retirement income, bring your Form 1099-R.
Pay tuition, bring Form 1098-T for individual(s) enrolled in eligible educational institution.
Pay student loan interest, bring the total of the student loan interest you paid.
The public is also invited to attend the annual VITA Super Saturday event where thousands in NWLA have been assisted with free tax-prep services. It will be held Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Church for the Highlands, 520 Olive St. Shreveport, LA 71104.
Bank On Northwest Louisiana, formerly Bank On Shreveport, will open accounts for attendees of Super Saturday in order to receive speedy refunds.
With the help of partners and United Way of Northwest Louisiana, Bank On NWLA offers:
- Affordable low-to-no cost checking accounts
- All accounts offer a “second chance” to those who may have negligent financial history
- Resources to credit counseling, home ownership, money management skills and more
VITA SITES:
Barksdale Air Force Base -- MILITARY
2nd Bomb Wing Tax Center
Barksdale AFB, LA 71110
318-456-4765
Open: Monday, Wednesday, Friday Appointment Only;
Tuesday and Thursday 8am to 10am and 1pm to 4pm
Caddo Community Action Agency – David Raines
1625 David Raines Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71107
318-425-2401
Open: TBD
Caddo Community Action Agency – Lakeside
1729 Ford Street, Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-2436
Open: By Appointment Only
Caddo Community Action Agency – St. Vincent
4055 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71108
318-861-4808
Open: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9am to Noon
Carter Federal Credit Union Community Center
203 South Main Street, Springhill, LA 71075
Open: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 1:30pm to 5:30pm, Saturday 8:30am to 11:30am
Starts 2/7/16
Church of the Highlands
520 Olive Street, Shreveport, LA 71104
318-673-3440
Open: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 5:30pm to 8pm, Tuesday & Thursday 10:30am to 1pm
City of Natchitoches – Housing Authority
525 Fourth Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457
318-352-9774 ext. 22
Open: Monday, Thursday, Friday 9am to 2pm;
Saturday 9am to 1pm on January 28, February 18, March 25, April 15
Greater Saint Paul Baptist Church – Creighton Hill
510 High Street, Minden, LA 71055
318-949-5768
Open: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 3pm to 7pm
Saturdays by Appointment Only
Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church – Sadie Armes
5340 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71109
318-426-7832
Open: By Appointment Only- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 5pm to 8pm
New Horizons Independent Living Center
1111 Hawn Avenue #A, Shreveport, LA 71107
318-671-8131
Open: By Appointment Only- Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm
Some Evening and Saturday Appointments Available
Southern Hills Recreational Center -- AARP
1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118
318-673-7818
Open: Monday to Thursday 8am to 3pm; Friday by Appointment Only.