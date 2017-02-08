Quantcast

Two wounded in Cedar Grove drive by shooting - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Two wounded in Cedar Grove drive by shooting

Posted: Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La. -

Two men are hospitalized this Wednesday after being shot early this morning in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

It happened on North Emerald Loop just after 1am.

Police tell KTBS 3 News that the two men were sitting in a car when another car drove by and someone inside opened fire.

One of the men suffered life threatening injuries.  The other had only minor wounds.

If you know anything about what happened, please call authorities.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • I-49 to close Friday, Monday nights as mining equipment moves

    I-49 to close Friday, Monday nights as mining equipment moves

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:32:16 GMT

    Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish will close Friday and Monday nights while crews move mining equipment across the highway. 

    Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish will close Friday and Monday nights while crews move mining equipment across the highway. 

  • 3 children killed in north Houston house fire

    3 children killed in north Houston house fire

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-05-12 13:21:52 GMT

    A sheriff's official says three children have died in a house fire north of Houston and three members of the same family are critically injured. Montgomery County sheriff's Lt. Scott Spencer says the children who died ranged in age from 6 to 13 years. He earlier said the youngest was 7. Spencer says the children's bodies were found inside the home that collapsed during the fire early Friday morning near Conroe (KAHN'-roh), about 40 miles north of Houston. A fire official says the t...

    A sheriff's official says three children have died in a house fire north of Houston and three members of the same family are critically injured. Montgomery County sheriff's Lt. Scott Spencer says the children who died ranged in age from 6 to 13 years. He earlier said the youngest was 7. Spencer says the children's bodies were found inside the home that collapsed during the fire early Friday morning near Conroe (KAHN'-roh), about 40 miles north of Houston. A fire official says the t...

  • United Way of NWLA hosting Annual Day of Caring

    United Way of NWLA hosting Annual Day of Caring

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:23 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:23:01 GMT

    United Way of Northwest Louisiana is asking people to give their time and volunteer today for its annual day of caring.

    United Way of Northwest Louisiana is asking people to give their time and volunteer today for its annual day of caring.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly