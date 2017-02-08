Quantcast

Dr. Nicole's Life Hacks: Unusual uses for Vodka - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Dr. Nicole's Life Hacks: Unusual uses for Vodka

Posted: Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La -

Vodka is more than a drink. There are different uses for vodka that you might not be aware of. We’re not talking about different ways to mix cocktails with it, but actual useful ways in which it can help you around the house. The bar staple contains antiseptic properties that could cure bee stings or even assist with your next facial. Watch the video above for some additional spirited ways to put vodka to use.

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • Supervisor of water department customer service placed on leave

    Supervisor of water department customer service placed on leave

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:30:01 GMT

    The head of customer service for the City of Shreveport's water department has been placed on leave amid ongoing problems with misread meters, customer service representatives and the water billing software.   

    The head of customer service for the City of Shreveport's water department has been placed on leave amid ongoing problems with misread meters, customer service representatives and the water billing software.   

  • Marshall selects interim police chief

    Marshall selects interim police chief

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:08:33 GMT

    Ron Davis has been selected as Marshall, TX's interim police chief. Davis had previously retired as Addison, TX police chief where he served for about 25 years. Before that, he was an officer with the Dallas's police department for a little over ten years.

    Ron Davis selected as Marshall, TX's interim police chief. Davis had previously retired as Addison, TX police chief where he served for about 25 years. Before that, he was an officer with the Dallas's police department for a little over ten years.

  • Shreveport woman charged in elderly man's death

    Shreveport woman charged in elderly man's death

    Friday, May 12 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-05-12 19:10:08 GMT
    Shemeka JacksonShemeka Jackson

    A Shreveport woman is behind bars, accused in the death of an elderly Oklahoma man. 

    A Shreveport woman is behind bars, accused in the death of an elderly Oklahoma man. 

    •   

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ArkLaTex in Depth

    Fake News...what is it?

    Fake News...what is it?

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-05-12 15:49:54 GMT

    Fake News...What is it?  Well, it depends on who you ask. "Honestly, I think fake news is......

    Fake News...What is it?  Well, it depends on who you ask. "Honestly, I think fake news is......

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Our Lifeline to First Responders.....Dispatchers

    Our Lifeline to First Responders.....Dispatchers

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:58:25 GMT

    The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders.  They are the vital connection between you and first responders.  Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...

    The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders.  They are the vital connection between you and first responders.  Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...

  • ARKLATEX IN-DEPTH

    D-1 Training brings ArkLaTex a state-of-the-art facility for future athletes

    D-1 Training brings ArkLaTex a state-of-the-art facility for future athletes

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-05-12 00:26:49 GMT

    But thanks to former LSU star Jacob Hester and the D1 training facility, that won't be a problem anymore.

    But thanks to former LSU star Jacob Hester and the D1 training facility, that won't be a problem anymore.

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

  • Strong storms roll through the ArkLaTex leaving damage, power outages

    Strong storms roll through the ArkLaTex leaving damage, power outages

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:55:00 GMT

    Residents of Nacogdoches County are getting their first look at the damage from overnight storms now that the sun is up. 

    Residents of Nacogdoches County are getting their first look at the damage from overnight storms now that the sun is up. 

  • Slight risk of severe weather Thursday

    Slight risk of severe weather Thursday

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:06:47 GMT
    Figure 1: Severe Storm Threat for Thursday Afternoon and Evening...Hail, Damaging Winds and Flash Flooding are possible.Figure 1: Severe Storm Threat for Thursday Afternoon and Evening...Hail, Damaging Winds and Flash Flooding are possible.

    A cold front is forecast to bring scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.  Some could be severe Thursday afternoon and evening.  Here are the details.

    A cold front is forecast to bring scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.  Some could be severe Thursday afternoon and evening.  Here are the details.

    •   




  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Supervisor of water department customer service placed on leave

    Supervisor of water department customer service placed on leave

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:30:01 GMT

    The head of customer service for the City of Shreveport's water department has been placed on leave amid ongoing problems with misread meters, customer service representatives and the water billing software.   

    The head of customer service for the City of Shreveport's water department has been placed on leave amid ongoing problems with misread meters, customer service representatives and the water billing software.   

  • Shreveport woman charged in elderly man's death

    Shreveport woman charged in elderly man's death

    Friday, May 12 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-05-12 19:10:08 GMT
    Shemeka JacksonShemeka Jackson

    A Shreveport woman is behind bars, accused in the death of an elderly Oklahoma man. 

    A Shreveport woman is behind bars, accused in the death of an elderly Oklahoma man. 

  • Zwolle man sentenced in federal kidnapping conspiracy

    Zwolle man sentenced in federal kidnapping conspiracy

    Friday, May 12 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-05-12 17:20:58 GMT
    Court Gavel.jpgCourt Gavel.jpg

    A 22-year-old Zwolle man identified in court records as the shooter in the shooting of a man abducted from Logansport during a botched drug deal will spend the next 13 years in a federal prison. The sentence, handed down in the Eastern District of Texas in Tyler, Texas, almost rounds out the prison terms for the five men involved in the 2015 kidnapping conspiracy scheme. 

    A 22-year-old Zwolle man identified in court records as the shooter in the shooting of a man abducted from Logansport during a botched drug deal will spend the next 13 years in a federal prison. The sentence, handed down in the Eastern District of Texas in Tyler, Texas, almost rounds out the prison terms for the five men involved in the 2015 kidnapping conspiracy scheme. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly