What's being done to fix Shreveport streets? Progress report

The City of Shreveport has released its most recent Administrative Action Plan for Roadways -- the Tyler administration's plan to tackle one of the biggest, bumpiest and long standing issues the city and its residents have ever dealt with.

"It should be noted that the last two years represent one of the most aggressive citywide street improvement efforts in Shreveport history."

That's a quote from the latest Administrative Action Plan 2015 through 2017 released last week by Mayor Ollie Tyler.

The city engineer and mayor echoed that statement during a recent interview about the progress of fixing Shreveport's crumbling streets.

"The amount of streets that we were able to take care of ... that is far in excess of anything we've done in the last 15 to 20 years.

We were able to accomplish more this year than an accumulation of any 2 to 3 to 4 years previously done," Shreveport city engineer Robert Westerman said.

RELATED STORY: SHREVEPORT INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS MILLIONS

According to the report, 122 street projects were completed from January 2015 to December at a cost of $25.6 million.

"I directed staff to pull together where your high traffic areas were with the worst streets in every district. That's what they did and we put it into a plan that looks like this and that first year plan, they had to tell me in every department really, we had goals ... how many streets are we going to get complete this year," Tyler said.

According to this latest report, 36 street projects totaling $10.2 million were completed in 2015. In 2016, 74 street projects were completed, totaling $6.5 million.

"I got input from the citizens around this city and one of their priorities was ... get our streets fixed and that's what drove the aggressive plan," said Tyler.

"We were able to accomplish all the objectives that we had outlined in 2016 and in addition to that we were able to pick up one or two few extras, too. We started out with the arterials and minor arterials. We then progressed into the collector roadways. In 2016, we were able to accomplish the bulk of the collector roadway system. We will finish up the collectors in 2017. At that time, we can start addressing the local road networks," Westerman said.

KTBS asked Tyler to address those who might think this plan is not enough, that more should be done or those who are just skeptical about what city officials says has been accomplished. Her response:

"There is a lot more work to be done. We came into a situation where we need at least $350 million to catch up. ... I would say to them, but look at where we've come since we began working the plan and we are still aggressive in getting streets done. Now, are we going to say that we've done enough? Absolutely not, but I can tell you that we've been very aggressive," said Tyler.