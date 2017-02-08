Quantcast

Centenary College plans inauguration of 31st president on Friday, March 17

SHREVEPORT, LA — Centenary College of Louisiana will hold ceremonies to formally inaugurate its 31st president, Dr. Christopher L. Holoman, on Friday, March 17.

The schedule of public events includes:

11:00 a.m.       Inauguration Worship Service in Brown Chapel

2:00 p.m.         Inauguration ceremony in the Gold Dome

The 2:00 p.m. installation ceremony will feature delegates from colleges and universities across the country, an academic procession of Centenary faculty, and remarks by local dignitaries, including Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker.

