Quantcast

Red Cross volunteers headed to south Louisiana for tornado recov - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Red Cross volunteers headed to south Louisiana for tornado recovery

Posted: Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La. -

Two volunteers from the Northwest Louisiana American Red Cross will leave from the Red Cross Office at 9:30am Wednesday, headed for New Orleans to help with recovery efforts there stemming from yesterday’s storms and tornadoes.

They will be taking the Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV).  Volunteers Tracey Haacker of Bossier City and Katie Clayton of Shreveport will be manning our ERV to do mobile feedings, water, snack and clean-up/ first air supply distribution and, potentially handle mobile casework.  Additional Red Cross volunteers from our area will likely be sent down to assist in southeast Louisiana, as needed.

RELATED ARTICLEDozens injured in tornadoes across southern Louisiana

Here is some updated storm response information:

                Red Cross disaster volunteers from across Louisiana have responded to provide disaster relief and comfort to families in Southeast Louisiana following Tuesday’s tornadoes.

·         The Red Cross is coordinating with city, parish and state officials to determine the exact needs of affected communities. Parishes with residential damage include: Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany.

·         Red Cross volunteers are connecting with residents in storm-damaged communities, providing support, including shelter, personal care supplies, food and water.

·         Trained Red Cross health and mental health workers will be providing services, including emotional support and assistance with replacement prescription medications and eyeglasses, for example.

·         Red Cross disaster responders are here in the days and weeks to come to help residents in their recovery.

·         In response to community needs, the Red Cross had two emergency shelters open to provide individuals a safe place to rest and receive meals Tuesday night.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Shreveport woman charged in elderly man's death

    Shreveport woman charged in elderly man's death

    Friday, May 12 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-05-12 19:10:08 GMT
    Shemeka JacksonShemeka Jackson

    A Shreveport woman is behind bars, accused in the death of an elderly Oklahoma man. 

    A Shreveport woman is behind bars, accused in the death of an elderly Oklahoma man. 

  • Zwolle man sentenced in federal kidnapping conspiracy

    Zwolle man sentenced in federal kidnapping conspiracy

    Friday, May 12 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-05-12 17:20:58 GMT
    Court Gavel.jpgCourt Gavel.jpg

    A 22-year-old Zwolle man identified in court records as the shooter in the shooting of a man abducted from Logansport during a botched drug deal will spend the next 13 years in a federal prison. The sentence, handed down in the Eastern District of Texas in Tyler, Texas, almost rounds out the prison terms for the five men involved in the 2015 kidnapping conspiracy scheme. 

    A 22-year-old Zwolle man identified in court records as the shooter in the shooting of a man abducted from Logansport during a botched drug deal will spend the next 13 years in a federal prison. The sentence, handed down in the Eastern District of Texas in Tyler, Texas, almost rounds out the prison terms for the five men involved in the 2015 kidnapping conspiracy scheme. 

  • I-49 to close Friday, Monday nights as mining equipment moves

    I-49 to close Friday, Monday nights as mining equipment moves

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:32:16 GMT

    Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish will close Friday and Monday nights while crews move mining equipment across the highway. 

    Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish will close Friday and Monday nights while crews move mining equipment across the highway. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly