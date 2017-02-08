Bossier Parish Jail Bookings 02/07/17

A sheriff's official says three children have died in a house fire north of Houston and three members of the same family are critically injured. Montgomery County sheriff's Lt. Scott Spencer says the children who died ranged in age from 6 to 13 years. He earlier said the youngest was 7. Spencer says the children's bodies were found inside the home that collapsed during the fire early Friday morning near Conroe (KAHN'-roh), about 40 miles north of Houston. A fire official says the t...