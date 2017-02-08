Quantcast

Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member

Posted: Updated:
Joe Maldonado Joe Maldonado

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey boy has become the first openly transgender member of the Boy Scouts one week after the Boy Scouts of America changed its policy to allow transgender children to join the organization.

"I am accepted," Joe Maldonado said Tuesday night as he put on a Cub Scout uniform.

The Record reported the 9-year-old joined Pack 20 in Maplewood following the organization's decision to allow transgender scouts. Maldonado was banned from a Cub Scout group in Secaucus.

"This is fun; I'm so proud," he said during the meeting.

Scout leader Kyle Hackler taught Maldonado the Cub Scout salute and oath.

"This means you're the same as Scouts all over the world," Hackler told Maldonado.

The scout's mother, Kristie, said she was "proud of the fight" she had put up after the Northern New Jersey Council of Boy Scouts last year told her Joe would not be allowed to continue to be a member of Pack 87 in Secaucus.

The Boy Scouts changed their policy of referring to the gender on birth certificates to determine eligibility last week after Maldonado's story gained national attention. Previously, the Boy Scouts overturned bans against gay scouts and scouting leaders.

The organization released a statement welcoming the Maldonado family. "Moving forward, the BSA will continue to work to bring the benefits of our programs to as many children, families and communities as possible," the statement said.

Maldonado told the newspaper she had decided to bring her son to Maplewood because she did not want to go back to Secaucus, where she said scouting officials told her some parents had complained last year.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Supervisor of water department customer service placed on leave

    Supervisor of water department customer service placed on leave

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:30:01 GMT

    The head of customer service for the City of Shreveport's water department has been placed on leave amid ongoing problems with misread meters, customer service representatives and the water billing software.   

    The head of customer service for the City of Shreveport's water department has been placed on leave amid ongoing problems with misread meters, customer service representatives and the water billing software.   

  • Shreveport woman charged in elderly man's death

    Shreveport woman charged in elderly man's death

    Friday, May 12 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-05-12 19:10:08 GMT
    Shemeka JacksonShemeka Jackson

    A Shreveport woman is behind bars, accused in the death of an elderly Oklahoma man. 

    A Shreveport woman is behind bars, accused in the death of an elderly Oklahoma man. 

  • Zwolle man sentenced in federal kidnapping conspiracy

    Zwolle man sentenced in federal kidnapping conspiracy

    Friday, May 12 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-05-12 17:20:58 GMT
    Court Gavel.jpgCourt Gavel.jpg

    A 22-year-old Zwolle man identified in court records as the shooter in the shooting of a man abducted from Logansport during a botched drug deal will spend the next 13 years in a federal prison. The sentence, handed down in the Eastern District of Texas in Tyler, Texas, almost rounds out the prison terms for the five men involved in the 2015 kidnapping conspiracy scheme. 

    A 22-year-old Zwolle man identified in court records as the shooter in the shooting of a man abducted from Logansport during a botched drug deal will spend the next 13 years in a federal prison. The sentence, handed down in the Eastern District of Texas in Tyler, Texas, almost rounds out the prison terms for the five men involved in the 2015 kidnapping conspiracy scheme. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly