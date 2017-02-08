ArkLaTex Health & Wellness Expo set for Saturday

On Saturday, February 11, the Shreveport Convention Center will be transformed into a wellness center for a one day expo dedicated to health, fitness, and nutrition. The Expo will take place from 9am-5pm in the Exhibition Hall. Admission is free and all activities that day are free - all ages are welcome to attend and participate.

More than 80 Booths that day will include a variety of medical, health, wellness providers including, but not limited to, chiropractors, dentists, senior care, pediatrics/kids activities, personal trainers, insurance, essential oils, workout facilities, and more. There will also be FREE keynote speakers throughout the day on a variety of topics, as well as FREE workout / yoga classes and demonstrations geared to every age. Attendees should dress comfortably, so everyone can participate in these classes.



Fit for Life is a local non-profit organization founded by Robert "Super-Mann" Blount, a personal trainer and health/fitness advocate. "I'm so excited for the expo and the positive impact that both events will have on the ArkLaTex. The event is free, and attendees will have the chance to meet, see, learn, and hear from the best and brightest individuals and businesses in the area!"



