Attempted murder charges filed against Relay Station armed robbery suspects

Two people accused of an armed robbery Jan. 23 at a DeSoto Parish business are in custody -- but find themselves facing even more serious charges.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office has charged Robert Weldon Thompson II, 34, of Baytown, Texas, and Fetina Ann Epps, 43, of Monroe, with attempted first-degree murder. Investigators say one of the suspected armed robbers fired a gun at the Relay Station store clerk during the robbery. The gun misfired, saving the clerk's life.

The two people directly involved in the robbery then sped away from the business, located at Interstate 49 and Highway 174, only to abandon their vehicle a few miles away. That prompted a hours-long manhunt in the vicinity.

Deputies came up empty-handed as far as nabbing the suspects then. However, interviews of store employees and physical evidence led them to Epps, who was arrested Jan. 26.

Thompson was tracked to Texas jail, following his arrest on unrelated charges there. He's still incarcerated in Texas but will be extradited to DeSoto Parish.

The search continues for additional suspects.

Epps is in the DeSoto Parish Detention Center charged with attempted first-degree murder and accessory after the fact. An arrest warrant has been issued for Thompson for attempted first-degree murder.