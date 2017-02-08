Hotel Grim project is getting closer to renovation

Construction on an iconic landmark in downtown Texarkana could soon begin.



The Hotel Grim is more than 90 years old.



The hotel closed down nearly 30 years ago, but thanks to some new federal funding the once crown jewel of Texarkana could soon shine again.

"All the financial pieces are in place for the project, so we are as close as we've ever been," said Lisa Thompson, City of Texarkana, Texas spokesperson.

Thompson says they recently received approval on a $1.4 million loan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"The housing funding we've received will be what will makes the project happen. They'll be a few apartments that are affordable family housing. The rest of them will be market rate. We think that will be a good mix for the downtown area," said Thompson.



The city is partnering with private developer, Jim Sari, whose been involved with the project for the past eight years.

City of Texarkana, Texas Planning and Community Development Director David Orr says the first step for the developer will be the most challenging.

"A big part of that will be the environmental clean up, but we'll have EPA funds for that. So about $650,000 of EPA funds will help cleanup any contaminates," said Orr.

The Hotel Grim was added to the National Historic Registry in May 2015.



The renovated site will include 98 housing units and commercial space on the first level.

Thompson says they're looking forward to the old hotel become a hub of activity once again.

"We've kinda felt like the Grim Hotel has been the albatross hanging over downtown for a long time. You can't help but see it when you look at the sky line. Redeveloping this property will make a huge difference in downtown," said Thompson.

The overall project is projected to be about $13 million.



Construction is set to begin early this fall.