Caddo Sheriff issues warning about phone scam

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is warning residents to beware of a caller who identifies himself as a Caddo deputy and asks for money to keep you out of jail.

Several people have reported receiving calls from someone who says they have a warrant for their arrest. The warrant can be resolved, the caller says, by sending him money. In some cases, the caller says you’ve missed jury duty and need to pay up to stay out of jail. The caller asks for money to be transferred on a Green Dot card or by Money Gram.

Sheriff Prator said the Sheriff’s Office will never call and solicit money over the phone. If you aren’t sure if the call is real, hang up and call local law enforcement.