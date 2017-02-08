Quantcast

Caddo Sheriff issues warning about phone scam - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Caddo Sheriff issues warning about phone scam

Posted: Updated:
CADDO PARISH, La. -

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is warning residents to beware of a caller who identifies himself as a Caddo deputy and asks for money to keep you out of jail.

Several people have reported receiving calls from someone who says they have a warrant for their arrest. The warrant can be resolved, the caller says, by sending him money. In some cases, the caller says you’ve missed jury duty and need to pay up to stay out of jail. The caller asks for money to be transferred on a Green Dot card or by Money Gram.

Sheriff Prator said the Sheriff’s Office will never call and solicit money over the phone. If you aren’t sure if the call is real, hang up and call local law enforcement. 





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly