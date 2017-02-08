$100,000 check presented to Food Bank of NWLA

Martha Marak, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, Don Razinsky, Chairman of the Board at the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, and John Hubbard, AEP Louisiana Community Affairs Manager.

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is the recipient of a $100,000 gift from the American Electric Power Foundation. The gift is part of the Food Bank’s efforts to expand its physical capacity to accept, process, warehouse and distribute more food.

Last year the Food Bank acquired and distributed more than 9 million pounds of food. The Food Bank has developed plans to double its capacity over the next five years.

“Having enough space and the right kind of space, freezers and coolers, is important,” says Martha Marak, Food Bank Executive Director. “We are very grateful to the American Electric Power Foundation for investing in our work and helping us build more capacity to accept more food.”

The Food Bank calculates it provides $14 million annually in food for its partner organizations. “It is our primary mission to acquire large shipments of food donations, process it and then warehouse it and distribute it to partner organizations in a timely fashion. As a result, these 150 nonprofits do not have to invest extensively in and duplicate food acquisition programs of the Food Bank. For example, they don’t have to invest in or maintain large freezers or coolers.”

“We are grateful to the American Electric Power Foundation for investing in the Food Bank,” says Marak. “The individuals and families we serve are elderly, homeless, disabled and the working poor. Many are working two jobs and still can’t make ends meet. More than 50 percent report each month they must choose between paying for utilities or food; or between paying for medicine and paying for food.”

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana provides 9 million pounds of food annually to the children, women and men living in poverty, the homeless, elderly, disabled, unemployed and underemployed in Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, Bienville, Red River, and De Soto Parishes. Each month 35,000 individuals receive food from the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

The AEP Foundation is funded by American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) and its utility operating units, including Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO). The American Electric Power Foundation provides a permanent, ongoing resource for charitable initiatives involving higher dollar values and multi-year commitments in the communities served by AEP and initiatives outside of AEP’s 11-state service area. The Foundation focuses on improving lives through education from early childhood through higher education in the areas of science, technology, engineering, math and the environment and by meeting basic needs for emergency shelter, affordable housing and the elimination of hunger. Other Foundation support may be offered to protect the environment, support healthcare and safety, and enrich life through art, music and cultural heritage. The AEP Foundation is based in Columbus, Ohio.