Pioneer Civil Rights Leader James Lawson to speak at Wiley College on February 9

MARSHALL, Tx. -

Civil rights leader James Lawson, who worked  and marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and trained   then emerging civil rights  leaders, including congressman John Lewis, on the principles of nonviolent resistance, will speak at Wiley College on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 11 a.m. in the Julius S. Scott Sr. Chapel as part of the school’s Distinguished Lecture Series and Religious Emphasis Week activities. 

The son and grandson of Methodist ministers, the Rev. Dr. James Lawson, who was born in 1928 in Pennsylvania, followed in their footsteps and became licensed to preach in 1947. He  attended Baldwin Wallace College in Ohio. While there, Lawson joined the Fellowship of Reconciliation, which believed in and practiced nonviolent civil disobedience during the struggle and fight against segregation in the U.S.

In 1951, Lawson resisted the U.S. draft as a conscientious objector and served a year in prison.  Upon release, he traveled to Nagpur, India, where he taught at Hislop College for three years.  During his time there, he learned about  Mohandas Ghandi’s  teachings and tactics of nonviolent resistance and peaceful protests.  

Lawson returned to the states in 1956 and enrolled in divinity school at Oberlin University in Ohio.  It was there that a professor introduced him to Martin Luther King Jr., who encouraged him to take a more active role in the civil rights movement.  Lawson moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where he enrolled in the Vanderbilt University School of Divinity.  In Nashville, he played a crucial role in organizing   student sit-ins and conducting workshops to train others on the tactics of peaceful,  civil disobedience.  His actions led to his being expelled from Vanderbilt University.  Years later, however, he would be named a distinguished visiting professor at the school.

 Lawson took part in and helped to organize the Freedom Rides of 1961. He helped plan the March on Washington in 1963.  He also helped to  organize the sanitation strikes of 1968 in Memphis.   According to numerous biographical sources, King, who spoke to the sanitation workers on the night before his assassination, also praised Lawson that night, calling him “the leading theorist and strategist of nonviolence in the world.”

Lawson moved to Los Angeles, California,  in 1974 and served as pastor of Holman United Methodist Church for 25 years.  He retired from the church in 1999, but remains active in teaching, as well as pursuing human rights and dignity for all.  

