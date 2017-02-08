Texarkana firefighter arrested for sexual assault of a child

Quantcast

Texarkana, AR -

A Texarkana, Arkansas veteran firefighter has been arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.  

Capt. David Michael Akin with the Arkansas-side fire department surrendered Wednesday morning at the Bowie County Sheriff's Department. 

Sheriff's officials say the victim is a 5-year-old girl and that Akin's daughter was babysitting her at the time.

That child, according a statement by her mother in the police report, got a sexually transmitted disease from Akin, which has since cleared up.

Akin has been with the fire department for 23 years. 

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the developments in the case.   

