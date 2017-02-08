LSU Health Shreveport receives $100,000 gift to create an endowed professorship

LSU Health Shreveport has received a $100,000 gift from Charles Richard Parks of Minden to create an endowed professorship within its physical therapy program in the School of Allied Health Professions. The Charles Richard Parks Endowed Professorship in Neurological Rehabilitation will enhance the program’s patient care, education and research efforts.

Neurological Rehabilitation is a physical therapy specialty that focuses on improving the quality of life of a patient who has sustained a brain injury such as a stroke or traumatic accident or other nervous system insult. Mr. Parks, who experienced a stroke several years ago, is a patient at LSU Health Shreveport’s Allied Health Rehabilitation Clinic. He was so impressed with the commitment the clinic staff have to helping patients recover that he wanted to support their work.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce the endowed professorship for our Physical Therapy program. I witness every day the hard work and dedication of our faculty and patients. Mr. Parks can certainly be counted among those dedicated individuals. We are grateful that he has chosen to support our work in this way. It also gives me great pleasure to announce the first holder of the Parks Endowed Professorship is Dr. Suzanne Tinsley. Dr. Tinsley leads our efforts in the Neurological Rehabilitation program. This is a testament to her skill as a health care provider, teacher and researcher,” said Dr. Joseph McCulloch, Dean of the School of Allied Health Professions.

Dr. Tinsley received her PhD in Neuropharmacology from the LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport in 1999 and her Master’s in Physical Therapy from Texas Woman’s University in 1986. She is a Board Certified Clinical Specialist in Neurologic Physical Therapy. The Parks Endowed Professorship will be used by Dr. Tinsley to advance treatment of neurologically impaired clients, enhance the education of physical therapy neuro residents, and support clinical research efforts through the purchase of assistive technology and state-of-the-art equipment.

When asked why he chose to make a gift to LSU Health Shreveport, Mr. Parks said, “I made this gift out of gratitude for the care and support I’ve received from LSU Health’s Allied Health rehab clinic. The clinic is a special place with special people. Through the years, the physical therapists, especially Dr. Suzanne Tinsley, have never given up on me. My hope is that this professorship will support their important work for many years to come and ultimately help other people like me.”