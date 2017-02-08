Quantcast

LSU Health Shreveport receives $100,000 gift to create an endowe - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

LSU Health Shreveport receives $100,000 gift to create an endowed professorship

Posted: Updated:
By K.C. Kilpatrick-Stone, Social Media
Connect
Charles Richard Parks Endowed Professorship in Neurological Rehabilitation Charles Richard Parks Endowed Professorship in Neurological Rehabilitation

LSU Health Shreveport has received a $100,000 gift from Charles Richard Parks of Minden to create an endowed professorship within its physical therapy program in the School of Allied Health Professions. The Charles Richard Parks Endowed Professorship in Neurological Rehabilitation will enhance the program’s patient care, education and research efforts.

Neurological Rehabilitation is a physical therapy specialty that focuses on improving the quality of life of a patient who has sustained a brain injury such as a stroke or traumatic accident or other nervous system insult. Mr. Parks, who experienced a stroke several years ago, is a patient at LSU Health Shreveport’s Allied Health Rehabilitation Clinic. He was so impressed with the commitment the clinic staff have to helping patients recover that he wanted to support their work.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce the endowed professorship for our Physical Therapy program. I witness every day the hard work and dedication of our faculty and patients. Mr. Parks can certainly be counted among those dedicated individuals. We are grateful that he has chosen to support our work in this way. It also gives me great pleasure to announce the first holder of the Parks Endowed Professorship is Dr. Suzanne Tinsley. Dr. Tinsley leads our efforts in the Neurological Rehabilitation program. This is a testament to her skill as a health care provider, teacher and researcher,” said Dr. Joseph McCulloch, Dean of the School of Allied Health Professions.

Dr. Tinsley received her PhD in Neuropharmacology from the LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport in 1999 and her Master’s in Physical Therapy from Texas Woman’s University in 1986. She is a Board Certified Clinical Specialist in Neurologic Physical Therapy. The Parks Endowed Professorship will be used by Dr. Tinsley to advance treatment of neurologically impaired clients, enhance the education of physical therapy neuro residents, and support clinical research efforts through the purchase of assistive technology and state-of-the-art equipment.

When asked why he chose to make a gift to LSU Health Shreveport, Mr. Parks said, “I made this gift out of gratitude for the care and support I’ve received from LSU Health’s Allied Health rehab clinic. The clinic is a special place with special people. Through the years, the physical therapists, especially Dr. Suzanne Tinsley, have never given up on me. My hope is that this professorship will support their important work for many years to come and ultimately help other people like me.”

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Would you pay more to see your favorite singer at CenturyLink?

    Would you pay more to see your favorite singer at CenturyLink?

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:06:23 GMT

    Taylor swift, paul mcartney, r-kelly and beyonce  big names that have come to bossier city to perform at the century link center.  T

    Taylor swift, paul mcartney, r-kelly and beyonce  big names that have come to bossier city to perform at the century link center.  T

  • ArkLaTex in Depth

    Fake News...what is it?

    Fake News...what is it?

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-05-12 15:49:54 GMT

    Fake News...What is it?  Well, it depends on who you ask. "Honestly, I think fake news is......

    Fake News...What is it?  Well, it depends on who you ask. "Honestly, I think fake news is......

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Our Lifeline to First Responders.....Dispatchers

    Our Lifeline to First Responders.....Dispatchers

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:58:25 GMT

    The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders.  They are the vital connection between you and first responders.  Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...

    The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders.  They are the vital connection between you and first responders.  Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

  • Strong storms roll through the ArkLaTex leaving damage, power outages

    Strong storms roll through the ArkLaTex leaving damage, power outages

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:55:00 GMT

    Residents of Nacogdoches County are getting their first look at the damage from overnight storms now that the sun is up. 

    Residents of Nacogdoches County are getting their first look at the damage from overnight storms now that the sun is up. 

  • Slight risk of severe weather Thursday

    Slight risk of severe weather Thursday

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:06:47 GMT
    Figure 1: Severe Storm Threat for Thursday Afternoon and Evening...Hail, Damaging Winds and Flash Flooding are possible.Figure 1: Severe Storm Threat for Thursday Afternoon and Evening...Hail, Damaging Winds and Flash Flooding are possible.

    A cold front is forecast to bring scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.  Some could be severe Thursday afternoon and evening.  Here are the details.

    A cold front is forecast to bring scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.  Some could be severe Thursday afternoon and evening.  Here are the details.

    •   




  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly