Toddler accidentally shoots another child; SPD officer placed on leave

A Shreveport child is recovering from a gunshot injury and a police officer is on leave following an incident that happened Tuesday night in Shreveport.

Police responded to a home in the 5500 block of Trevor Drive after receiving a report of a child being shot. They discovered a juvenile victim had been taken by private vehicle to Willis-Knighton Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The child was then transported to University Health by the Shreveport Fire Department with what was described as a non-life-threatening wound.

Investigators say a toddler living in the home of Cpl. Latoyia Marsden got her department-issued weapon and accidentally discharged it. The bullet struck the other child in the leg.

Cpl. Marcus Hines refused to provide the ages of the two children even though that information has been released in other shootings involving children. Hines also declined to describe the relationship between the children and the officer.

Marsden, who was hired in February 2009, has been placed on paid departmental leave.

An investigation into the shooting continues.