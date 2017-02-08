Quantcast

Shreveport man wanted in city's latest homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. -

Shreveport police are looking for a man wanted in connection with the city's latest homicide. 

An arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Darell Bell. He's wanted on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. 

Bell has been named as the suspect in the early morning shooting death of 19-year-old Kendarrius Henderson. He's also accused of injuring 21-year-old Jelantis Chatman. 

Police say the shooting happened at 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of North Emerald Loop. Henderson and Chatman were shot while sitting inside a vehicle parked in front of the home. 

Both were taken by ambulance to University Health Hospital, where Henderson later died. 

Detectives say a man in a grey Ford F-150 extended cap drove by the residence multiple times then fired shots at the occupied vehicle. 

Bell lives in the 2700 block of Malcolm Street. His bond is already set at $750,000.

Anyone with information on Bell's whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.





