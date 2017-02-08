Quantcast

Classes canceled at North Caddo Elementary and Middle due to lar - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Classes canceled at North Caddo Elementary and Middle due to large number of ill students

Posted: Updated:
VIVIAN, La. (KTBS) -

An outbreak of illness forces Caddo Parish Schools officials to cancel classes at North Caddo Elementary and Middle School Thursday and Friday.

Caddo Parish Schools spokesperson Mary Nash Wood says that although the absentee rate was only about 15 percent, they were seeing an increasing number of students coming to school sick or with symptoms of the flu. 

A total of 187 students and more than 20 faculty and staff were out sick.

"The substitute availability was exhausted. This meant that there were not enough staff to adequately meet the needs of students," said Wood.

School staff will spend Thursday and Friday disinfecting the campus.

We spoke to Dr. John Vanchiere, a Pediatrician and Infectious Disease expert from LSU Health Shreveport who says, "Flu viruses are not very stable in the environment, and so we're only talking about a few hours, maybe half a day at most when these viruses are still infectious once they're on a surface environment."

Vanchiere says there have been lots of flu activity reported all over Northwest Louisiana.

He says the CDC recommends routine cleaning and nothing more in terms of getting rid of viruses on a surface.

North Caddo Elementary Middle School will reopen on Monday.

Parents are strongly urged not to send their children to school on Monday if they are sick or have any symptoms of the flu, including fever.

Meantime, Summerfield High School in Claiborne Parish will be closed Friday and Monday due to illnesses.  All other Claiborne schools will be open.

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Would you pay more to see your favorite singer at CenturyLink?

    Would you pay more to see your favorite singer at CenturyLink?

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:06:23 GMT

    Taylor swift, paul mcartney, r-kelly and beyonce  big names that have come to bossier city to perform at the century link center.  T

    Taylor swift, paul mcartney, r-kelly and beyonce  big names that have come to bossier city to perform at the century link center.  T

  • ArkLaTex in Depth

    Fake News...what is it?

    Fake News...what is it?

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-05-12 15:49:54 GMT

    Fake News...What is it?  Well, it depends on who you ask. "Honestly, I think fake news is......

    Fake News...What is it?  Well, it depends on who you ask. "Honestly, I think fake news is......

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Our Lifeline to First Responders.....Dispatchers

    Our Lifeline to First Responders.....Dispatchers

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:58:25 GMT

    The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders.  They are the vital connection between you and first responders.  Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...

    The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders.  They are the vital connection between you and first responders.  Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

  • Strong storms roll through the ArkLaTex leaving damage, power outages

    Strong storms roll through the ArkLaTex leaving damage, power outages

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:55:00 GMT

    Residents of Nacogdoches County are getting their first look at the damage from overnight storms now that the sun is up. 

    Residents of Nacogdoches County are getting their first look at the damage from overnight storms now that the sun is up. 

  • Slight risk of severe weather Thursday

    Slight risk of severe weather Thursday

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:06:47 GMT
    Figure 1: Severe Storm Threat for Thursday Afternoon and Evening...Hail, Damaging Winds and Flash Flooding are possible.Figure 1: Severe Storm Threat for Thursday Afternoon and Evening...Hail, Damaging Winds and Flash Flooding are possible.

    A cold front is forecast to bring scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.  Some could be severe Thursday afternoon and evening.  Here are the details.

    A cold front is forecast to bring scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.  Some could be severe Thursday afternoon and evening.  Here are the details.

    •   




  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly