Classes canceled at North Caddo Elementary and Middle due to large number of ill students

An outbreak of illness forces Caddo Parish Schools officials to cancel classes at North Caddo Elementary and Middle School Thursday and Friday.

Caddo Parish Schools spokesperson Mary Nash Wood says that although the absentee rate was only about 15 percent, they were seeing an increasing number of students coming to school sick or with symptoms of the flu.

A total of 187 students and more than 20 faculty and staff were out sick.

"The substitute availability was exhausted. This meant that there were not enough staff to adequately meet the needs of students," said Wood.

School staff will spend Thursday and Friday disinfecting the campus.

We spoke to Dr. John Vanchiere, a Pediatrician and Infectious Disease expert from LSU Health Shreveport who says, "Flu viruses are not very stable in the environment, and so we're only talking about a few hours, maybe half a day at most when these viruses are still infectious once they're on a surface environment."

Vanchiere says there have been lots of flu activity reported all over Northwest Louisiana.

He says the CDC recommends routine cleaning and nothing more in terms of getting rid of viruses on a surface.

North Caddo Elementary Middle School will reopen on Monday.

Parents are strongly urged not to send their children to school on Monday if they are sick or have any symptoms of the flu, including fever.

Meantime, Summerfield High School in Claiborne Parish will be closed Friday and Monday due to illnesses. All other Claiborne schools will be open.