LSU’s Bryce Jordan out for the 2017 season after knee injury

Courtesy: LSU Athletics

LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri announced Wednesday that junior Bryce Jordan suffered a severe knee injury during practice on Tuesday, and he has been ruled out for the 2017 season.

Jordan, a native of Lake Charles, La., was a first-team All-SEC selection at the DH/Utility position last season. The passionate Jordan was an on-base machine and led the Southeastern Conference in hit-by-pitches in 2016 with 23, the most by an LSU player since at least 1984.

"There is no one on our team than I have more respect for than Bryce Jordan," Mainieri said. "He is completely dedicated to our team, and he is an outstanding young man. Our team loves and supports Bryce, and our thoughts and prayers are with him as he begins the process of recovering from this injury."

Jordan played in 58 games last season with 54 starts between DH and first base. He batted .293 with seven doubles, five homers, 33 RBI and 40 runs. During a stretch of games against Notre Dame and Tennessee, Jordan provided the game-winning RBI at Notre Dame and finished the series at Tennessee 5-for-11 with one homer, two RBI and two runs.