Quantcast

LSU’s Bryce Jordan out for the 2017 season after knee injury - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

LSU’s Bryce Jordan out for the 2017 season after knee injury

Posted: Updated:
BATON ROUGE, La -

Courtesy: LSU Athletics

LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri announced Wednesday that junior Bryce Jordan suffered a severe knee injury during practice on Tuesday, and he has been ruled out for the 2017 season. 

Jordan, a native of Lake Charles, La., was a first-team All-SEC selection at the DH/Utility position last season. The passionate Jordan was an on-base machine and led the Southeastern Conference in hit-by-pitches in 2016 with 23, the most by an LSU player since at least 1984. 

"There is no one on our team than I have more respect for than Bryce Jordan," Mainieri said. "He is completely dedicated to our team, and he is an outstanding young man. Our team loves and supports Bryce, and our thoughts and prayers are with him as he begins the process of recovering from this injury."

Jordan played in 58 games last season with 54 starts between DH and first base. He batted .293 with seven doubles, five homers, 33 RBI and 40 runs. During a stretch of games against Notre Dame and Tennessee, Jordan provided the game-winning RBI at Notre Dame and finished the series at Tennessee 5-for-11 with one homer, two RBI and two runs. 

  • Louisiana Sports HeadlinesLouisiana Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Tar Heels add LSU grad transfer Brandon Harris to roster

    Tar Heels add LSU grad transfer Brandon Harris to roster

    Friday, May 12 2017 12:10 PM EDT2017-05-12 16:10:41 GMT
    North Carolina says it has added quarterback Brandon Harris as a graduate transfer from LSU.
    North Carolina says it has added quarterback Brandon Harris as a graduate transfer from LSU.

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Alabama teammates Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson have signed their rookie contracts with the Washington Redskins, who have deals with nine of their 10 draft picks.
    Alabama teammates Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson have signed their rookie contracts with the Washington Redskins, who have deals with nine of their 10 draft picks.

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    NASCAR-CREW CHIEF SUSPENDED
    NASCAR-CREW CHIEF SUSPENDED
    •   
Section is sponsored by:
SEP 3 2:30PM CT at Wisconsin
SEP 10 6:30PM CT vs Jacksonville St
SEP 17 6:00PM CT vs Mississippi St
SEP 24 TBA at Auburn
OCT 1 TBA vs Missouri
OCT 8 TBA vs Florida
OCT 15 TBA vs Southern Miss
OCT 22 TBA vs Ole Miss
NOV 5 TBA vs Alabama
NOV 12 TBA at Arkansas
NOV 19 TBA vs South Alabama
NOV 24 TBA vs Texas A&M




KTBS 3 News


Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly