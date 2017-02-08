LSU’s Bryce Jordan out for the 2017 season after knee injury
BATON ROUGE, La -
Courtesy: LSU Athletics
LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri announced Wednesday that junior Bryce Jordan suffered a severe knee injury during practice on Tuesday, and he has been ruled out for the 2017 season.
Jordan, a native of Lake Charles, La., was a first-team All-SEC selection at the DH/Utility position last season. The passionate Jordan was an on-base machine and led the Southeastern Conference in hit-by-pitches in 2016 with 23, the most by an LSU player since at least 1984.
"There is no one on our team than I have more respect for than Bryce Jordan," Mainieri said. "He is completely dedicated to our team, and he is an outstanding young man. Our team loves and supports Bryce, and our thoughts and prayers are with him as he begins the process of recovering from this injury."
Jordan played in 58 games last season with 54 starts between DH and first base. He batted .293 with seven doubles, five homers, 33 RBI and 40 runs. During a stretch of games against Notre Dame and Tennessee, Jordan provided the game-winning RBI at Notre Dame and finished the series at Tennessee 5-for-11 with one homer, two RBI and two runs.
Computers across the world were locked up Friday and users' files held for ransom when over 90 countries were hit in a cyber-extortion attack that targeted hospitals, companies, and government agencies.
Railfest 2017 rolls into Texarkana for a weekend of live music, food, and crafts. The free event is hosted by the City of Texarkana, Arkansas and sponsored by the Advertising and Promotions Commission. This is the seventh year for the event. As part Main Street's "Imagine the Possibilities" program, some of the downtown buildings will be open for tours this year. Along with the tours, you can see Texar...
Brian McCann hit a three-run homer against his former team and Lance McCullers Jr. pitched four-hit ball over six shutout innings to lead the Houston Astros past the New York Yankees 5-1 on Friday night for their...
Sidelined for nearly a two-week period, it did not take long for Jordan Washam to make his presence felt as the senior belted two doubles in a come-from-behind, 7-5, victory over Marshall on Friday night at the Love Shack.
