Business owners say Bossier Re-envisioning Project is hurting their bottom line

The 15-million dollar Downtown Bossier Re-envisioning Project broke ground about nine months ago.



Businesses were initially excited. Today, however, business owners say the project is taking too long to finish and it's hurting their bottom line.



The Re-envisioning project includes slimming down roadways as well as installing a new sidewalk, bike path, and new landscaping.



This is all to breathe new life into the area.



Nichole Smith works at L'Italiano Restaurant and she says it's a great vision.



"It's gonna be wonderful when it's completed. It's gonna bring a lot back to this side of town," said Smith.



But Smith and her sister who owns the restaurant say the project has gone by too slow.



They say sometimes they don't even see workers out when the weather is perfect.



Other business owners echo the same message. They say progress has been slow, construction is taking over much of the area and customers are discouraged from coming.



Beth Carr and her husband have owned Bayou Belle Antique Mall for about a year and a half.



"A few weeks ago, when they were down here the last time, they told us this would be completely finished by May. Yesterday they said it'd be June or July," said Carr



Carr says their customers are usually elderly or come from out of town. They say the unfinished work is not safe for the elderly and the road closures are confusing for non-locals.



Hoot and Holler Archery owners say they've lost about a $100 thousand since the project began.



They generate a large part of their income during hunting season, and that has come and gone, but the road work and construction still continues.



They say initially they were told the project would be done in sections, but now the entire place is under construction.



Carr says they have been down 60 to 80 percent in sales each month.



"I think they owe us at least a percentage of what we lost," she said.



Carr says they have bills to pay and that they have had to borrow money to pay their rent. She says they can't keep doing that until the project is completed.



Other than putting up signs, Carr says, the city has done nothing to help.



"They've hurt us to the point that they've almost killed our business," she said.



Carr invited other business owners affected to address the city council at their meeting Tuesday. Several businesses expressed their concerns.



Contrary to what business owners are complaining about, Bossier City's Special Projects Coordinator, Pam Glorioso says the re-envisioning project is right on schedule.



"It's been hard on some of the businesses that are here today in the audience...We try to work around them and always grant them access to the property. Might not be a pretty situation, we are aware of that, but we try to do the best we possibly can," said Glorioso.



She says the project is now three fourths of the way done. All work should be completed by June or July.



Beth Carr had an attorney with her in the meeting. She says she is mulling over what options they have moving forward--which could mean suing the city.