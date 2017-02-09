Shreveport house fire leaves 16 people homeless

More than a dozen people are displaced Thursday morning following a massive fire. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire in the 900 block of Rear Baker at 2:39 a.m. The initial arriving units reported a fully involved wood frame home with exposures on both sides and the rear.
Battalion 1, the incident commander, requested a second alarm dispatched at 2:52 a.m. due to the close proximity of multiple homes. The fire was brought under control at 3:15 a.m. by Battalion Chief Scott Rothell. It took 12 units and 35 firefighters 36 minutes to bring the situation under control.
There were 16 residents between the 4 homes that were displaced due to the fire and they are staying with family at this time. The initial fire home was a total loss, the homes on both sides received significant damage. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigations at this time.
KTBS 3 News Tips
Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom. Enter your email address below to get started.
Friday, May 12 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:31:34 GMT
Railfest 2017 rolls into Texarkana for a weekend of live music, food, and crafts. The free event is hosted by the City of Texarkana, Arkansas and sponsored by the Advertising and Promotions Commission. This is the seventh year for the event. As part Main Street's "Imagine the Possibilities" program, some of the downtown buildings will be open for tours this year. Along with the tours, you can see Texar...
Railfest 2017 rolls into Texarkana for a weekend of live music, food, and crafts. The free event is hosted by the City of Texarkana, Arkansas and sponsored by the Advertising and Promotions Commission. This is the seventh year for the event. As part Main Street's "Imagine the Possibilities" program, some of the downtown buildings will be open for tours this year. Along with the tours, you can see Texar...