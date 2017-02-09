Shreveport house fire leaves 16 people homeless

More than a dozen people are displaced Thursday morning following a massive fire. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire in the 900 block of Rear Baker at 2:39 a.m. The initial arriving units reported a fully involved wood frame home with exposures on both sides and the rear.

Battalion 1, the incident commander, requested a second alarm dispatched at 2:52 a.m. due to the close proximity of multiple homes. The fire was brought under control at 3:15 a.m. by Battalion Chief Scott Rothell. It took 12 units and 35 firefighters 36 minutes to bring the situation under control.

There were 16 residents between the 4 homes that were displaced due to the fire and they are staying with family at this time. The initial fire home was a total loss, the homes on both sides received significant damage. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigations at this time.