Quantcast

Rick Rowe's Stories from the Heart: Pittsburg Texas - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Rick Rowe's Stories from the Heart: Pittsburg Texas

Posted: Updated:

The first black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School. 

The creator of the famous Shelby Mustang.

The man who created Cavenders Western Wear. 

They all grew up in Pittsburg Texas.

Rick Rowe has the story in this mornings Stories from  the Heart.
 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly