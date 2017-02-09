Quantcast

Fixing Shreveport streets in 2017

SHREVEPORT - BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTBS) -

The condition of the streets in Shreveport has been major topic for people who live here for decades.  It's also been a noticeable topic for people who come to visit.  

Many are surprised by the poor conditions that most of the people who live here have just gotten used to.  What's being done in 2017 to make things better? 

"This year alone we have 50 new street projects that we want to do.  That is what we've tasked our department to do. Our Engineering Department is going to make every effort to do 50 streets this year and that's going to be another aggressive plan," said Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler.

This comes on the heels of 148 street improvement projects undertaken in the last two years at a cost of $45.9 million.  Those figures coming from a report released last week by the city called the Administrative Action Plan 2015 through 2017 for Roadway Improvements.

"We're continuing forward with addressing our most heavily traveled roads first and working our way down the system. The system is all predicated on an inventory we did on the roadway systems we did three and half, four years ago. We went out and rated the streets," Shreveport city engineer Robert Westerman said.

RELATED STORY:  PROGRESS REPORT ON FIXING SHREVEPORT STREETS 2016

That rating system is called the PCI or Pavement Condition Index.  That's how they determine which streets are in the worst shape. That index along with resident complaints are a couple of biggest factors in getting work done. But, it's not the only factors pushing this work forward.

"What's driving this is there is a serious need to improve. I feel like our streets, our infrastructure have not been given the attention that it should have been given. We are probably 20 to 25 years out, where we should have been doing some more maintenance and replacement of streets and other infrastructure," said Tyler

Those 50 new streets projects that the administration says will start in 2017 include Flournoy Lucas, Southern Avenue and Fairfield just to name a few. It will cost an estimated $6.77 million. That money will come from the SWEPCO franchise fee that is dedicated to the city's street fund.  

Speaking of cost.

"On a simple overlay, and what I mean by that is if we just go out there and overlay the road, everything is pretty much okay, it's just the fact that the street hasn't been overlayed in 30 years. ... If we go out an overlay that road our average cost is going to be a dollar and 25 cents per square foot. If I'm going to fix the base, I'm going to be spending about $2 a square foot," said Westerman.

As for where you see much of that work happening in 2017: "I think you're going to start seeing more attention paid to the streets in front of their homes, instead of the streets they drive back and forth to work or the store on," said Westerman.

Westerman also says that the number miles of streets repaired in 2017 will be comparable to what was accomplished in 2016, but the number streets will be lower because several of the streets they are going to be working on are much longer overall.





