Police chase ends in crash and victim rescue

A shooting suspect was arrested after crashing into multiple vehicles during a high-speed chase through downtown and South Los Angeles.
Officers started following the suspect in a white two-door Mercedes with paper plates on the northbound 110 freeway by Slauson because the vehicle matched the description of one connected to a shooting Tuesday in the LAPD's 77th Division area.
As the officers were following him, he took off at a high speed. They followed him onto downtown surface streets, where he pulled into an underground parking structure near 9th and Figueroa streets. An officer-involved shooting occurred at that parking structure, but it was unclear if anyone was struck.
Officers followed the driver as he fled at high speeds over surface streets and then onto the southbound 110 Freeway. He exited at Florence, continuing at a high rate of speed before he hit four vehicles on surface streets.
After the collisions, the driver stopped near 77th and Van Ness and officers were able to take him into custody.
One of the cars he smashed into overturned on its side, leaving a female driver trapped inside. A group of officers were able to push the vehicle up enough to pull out the woman. She appeared to suffered head injuries, but was able to walk away from the scene with assistance.
Officials say five people were transported to the hospital with various injuries from the collisions, and one officer suffered cuts from glass during the effort to assist the trapped female driver.
Saturday, May 13 2017 8:29 AM EDT2017-05-13 12:29:44 GMT
On Saturday, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. Letter carriers will be collecting non-perishable food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes.
Saturday, May 13 2017 8:18 AM EDT2017-05-13 12:18:20 GMT
This is an important day in history. Bossier High will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and the Bearkats will do so with aplomb. The Bossier High School Alumni Association has been working for more than year to stage a grand celebration. Hundreds of past graduates, current students, faculty and friends of Bossier High School will gather for a day of reminiscing, starting with an open house from 10 a.m.. to noon at the school campus. Then at 3 p.m. there will be "Stories, Tal...
Saturday, May 13 2017 4:59 AM EDT2017-05-13 08:59:08 GMT
Shreveport Police tells KTBS it happened around 10 Friday night on East Slattery Boulevard where a pedestrian was hit by a 2006 GMC. The person on foot was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating the accident as a hit and run.
Friday, May 12 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:43:38 GMT
Computers across the world were locked up Friday and users' files held for ransom when over 90 countries were hit in a cyber-extortion attack that targeted hospitals, companies, and government agencies.
Friday, May 12 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:58:25 GMT
The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders. They are the vital connection between you and first responders. Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...
Monday, May 8 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:55:25 GMT
Figure 1: Inland Tropical Storm Rita over the ArkLaTex ...courtesy of NASA
Atlantic hurricane season starts in just three weeks. Now is the time to get ready even for residents in the ArkLaTex. The National Hurricane Center is promoting Hurricane Preparedness Week as a reminder. Here's more.
Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:40:20 GMT
Front street didn't have a lot of foot traffic Wednesday. Restaurants and boutiques only had a handful of customers as rain poured all day long. It has been raining pretty much since I got here around noon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon with a cold front forecasted to sweep through at around 6 p.m. bringing some possibly damaging winds and hail. Locals who say they are ready for whatever the weather may bring. Jasmine Williams s...
Friday, May 5 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:00:32 GMT
The body of a man was found in a truck in Shreveport. Police went to the intersection of Travis and Douglas streets, just west of downtown, around 5:30 a.m. They say the man had been shot in the head. Police Chief Alan Crump says investigators will look into surveillance footage - if there are any - to find out more.
Friday, May 12 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:31:34 GMT
Railfest 2017 rolls into Texarkana for a weekend of live music, food, and crafts. The free event is hosted by the City of Texarkana, Arkansas and sponsored by the Advertising and Promotions Commission. This is the seventh year for the event. As part Main Street's "Imagine the Possibilities" program, some of the downtown buildings will be open for tours this year. Along with the tours, you can see Texar...
