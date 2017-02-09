Police chase ends in crash and victim rescue

Quantcast

A shooting suspect was arrested after crashing into multiple vehicles during a high-speed chase through downtown and South Los Angeles.

Officers started following the suspect in a white two-door Mercedes with paper plates on the northbound 110 freeway by Slauson because the vehicle matched the description of one connected to a shooting Tuesday in the LAPD's 77th Division area.

As the officers were following him, he took off at a high speed. They followed him onto downtown surface streets, where he pulled into an underground parking structure near 9th and Figueroa streets. An officer-involved shooting occurred at that parking structure, but it was unclear if anyone was struck.

Officers followed the driver as he fled at high speeds over surface streets and then onto the southbound 110 Freeway. He exited at Florence, continuing at a high rate of speed before he hit four vehicles on surface streets.
 

After the collisions, the driver stopped near 77th and Van Ness and officers were able to take him into custody.

One of the cars he smashed into overturned on its side, leaving a female driver trapped inside. A group of officers were able to push the vehicle up enough to pull out the woman. She appeared to suffered head injuries, but was able to walk away from the scene with assistance.

Officials say five people were transported to the hospital with various injuries from the collisions, and one officer suffered cuts from glass during the effort to assist the trapped female driver.

