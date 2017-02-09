Krewe of Gemini Salutes America Saturday night

Click HERE for area Mardi Gras events!

(SHREVEPORT, La.) -- Krewe of Gemini is celebrating their Grand Ball XXVIII this weekend. This year’s theme will Salute America. They will be honoring America and every part of our country that makes us great.

Saturday night promises to be filled with the American Spirit. Krewe members will have their respective tables decorated to depict their respective floats. You will see the likes of Freedom, Our Founding Fathers, every branch of the military, and more.

The 2016-2017 Royalty group will wow us with their costumes and honoring America. Several of our royalty are prior military, as well as a large part of our membership have served.

Doors open at 6:30 pm Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center for this black tie event.