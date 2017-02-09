Hidden Figures has lessons for today's kids

A block buster movie is having a huge impact on kids right here in the ArkLaTex.

Lessons from the past, in the movie Hidden Figures, are making an impression on today's kids by not only showing them the importance of science and math, but also how important it is to remember that no matter what, we are all created equally.

The kids treated with the trip by Biomedical Research Foundation to entice kids into careers in math and science and show these kids the back story about the first American man to orbit Earth that they didn't learn in history classes.

"Everyone's especially excited to see it from the point of view of minorities," said Noel Jacquet, originally from New Orleans, who moved to Shreveport with her family after Hurricane Katrina. She is now a senior at Southwood High School.

"It should be a very good movie," said Christopher Lane, another Southwood student.

After the lights came up, the students were asked to share their thoughts.

Christopher said he loved the movie because, "You learn things that you didn't know coming to see the movie like I didn't know John Glenn was the first man to orbit the Earth. And women aren't always represented in the science field so it's good to see that, too."

According to a National Science Foundation's report from 2015, women, minorities and people with disabilities only made up 2 percent of people with jobs in science and engineering.

But at BRF''s Biotech Academy at Southwood High School, 50 percent of its students are black girls -- a huge increase.

Jacquet said as a young woman people typically judge her based on the way she looks, without consideration of her intelligence.

"A lot of people say, 'Oh you want to be a model' and things like that but then I tell them I want to do forensic science they're like 'Whoa!' I say you can never judge a book by it's cover, especially when it comes to women," Jacquet said.

Logan Smith, a junior at Southwood, says he thinks kids will realize how important math and science is when they get older. But he also appreciates getting a glimpse of history he never knew existed.

"My grandparents went through that type of stuff in Oklahoma and it's not widely talked about up there. It really broadened my horizons to see what actually happened to get us to put John Glenn up in space," Smith said.

Looking forward, these kids say they had more of an insight on how to handle differences in our tense political and racial climate.

Noel said, "We see what's going on in the world and we all need to accept each other for who we are."

Logan added, "I think if we listened and talked more it would be a lot easier to understand where people are coming from."

And Christopher said, "Just come see the movie. It's amazing."

Here's a little more information about the curriculum the kids are taking at Southwood's Biotechnology Magnet Academy. The goal is to help build a regional knowledge-based workforce to bring in new jobs to the Shreveport Bossier area. They also aimed to help raise Southwood's performance score from it's original "D" rating back in 2006 to the "B" grade that they have today.