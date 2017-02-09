Store clerk killed in Fouke to be laid to rest Thursday

Family and friends will say their final goodbyes Thursday to a store clerk who was shot and killed in Fouke, Arkansas last week.

A funeral will be held for Christa Shockley, 21, at 2pm Thursday at the Beech Street Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Authorities say a newspaper carrier discovered Shockley on the floor of the EZ mart in Fouke around 2am last Thursday. She'd been shot to death.

The 12 year old boy who was arrested in connection with Shockley's killing was back in court on Wednesday. The judge issued a gag order in the case. The juvenile is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery.