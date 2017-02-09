Quantcast

NSU Science Showcase

Listen up parents!

If you have a high school junior or senior who loves science Northwestern State University in Natchitoches has a big event for them.

Dr. Francene Lemoine, A professor at NSU is here to tell us all about the upcoming science showcase.
 

  • Market on the Square celebrates 50 years in Marshall

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:33:20 GMT

    50 years of the Harrison County Farmers Market were celebrated today in Marshall, Texas at the beautiful downtown square. Fresh vegetables, honey, jams and jellies, a flower market and plenty of handmade crafts were enjoyed by hundreds of guests.

  • Students learn genetics the fun way with KTBS One Class at a Time grant

    Saturday, May 13 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 18:12:42 GMT
    Megan Colgin and Ryan Prince, science teachers at Elm Grove Middle School won One Class at a Time two years ago.      They used the $1 thousand grant to buy students Crazy Traits, a tool that helps students learn about genetics and evolution.  "It's just a fun way to teach genetics because genetics can be a very hard concept for them to understand," Prince explains. Through a series of games and activities, students learn that the traits people and anim...
  • Christy Bucker wins One Class at a Time!

    Saturday, May 13 2017 1:51 PM EDT2017-05-13 17:51:13 GMT

    Our latest One Class at a time winner comes to us from  Bossier Parish Schools. Christy Bucker was surprised when KTBS and Barksdale Federal Credit Union arrived with a $1 thousand check at the Waller Elementary library early this month.      The STEAM facilitator for the parish plans to use her winnings to buy a camera and other materials to create a makerspace for students at the school. "With that makerspace they're gonna be able to create whatever their ...

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Would you pay more to see your favorite singer at CenturyLink?

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:06:23 GMT

    Taylor swift, paul mcartney, r-kelly and beyonce  big names that have come to bossier city to perform at the century link center.  T

  • ArkLaTex in Depth

    Fake News...what is it?

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-05-12 15:49:54 GMT

    Fake News...What is it?  Well, it depends on who you ask. "Honestly, I think fake news is......

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Our Lifeline to First Responders.....Dispatchers

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:58:25 GMT

    The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders.  They are the vital connection between you and first responders.  Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

  • Strong storms roll through the ArkLaTex leaving damage, power outages

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:55:00 GMT

    Residents of Nacogdoches County are getting their first look at the damage from overnight storms now that the sun is up. 

  • Slight risk of severe weather Thursday

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:06:47 GMT
    Figure 1: Severe Storm Threat for Thursday Afternoon and Evening...Hail, Damaging Winds and Flash Flooding are possible.Figure 1: Severe Storm Threat for Thursday Afternoon and Evening...Hail, Damaging Winds and Flash Flooding are possible.

    A cold front is forecast to bring scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.  Some could be severe Thursday afternoon and evening.  Here are the details.

