16 juveniles charged after 'drinking party' busted in LSU greenhouse

BATON ROUGE – (WBRZ) - LSU Police say 16 juveniles were charged with criminal trespassing after busting a midnight "drinking party" inside a university greenhouse Saturday.

University officials say on Feb. 4, police saw two girls in the X109 Parking Lot around midnight. While questioning the women, two men were seen fleeing the area and were later apprehended.

Police then responded to the LSU greenhouses located on Gourrier Lane and discovered a “drinking party.” A total of 16 juveniles were detained and later released with charges of criminal trespassing.

Investigators learned that the juveniles gained access to the greenhouses using a stolen key. Police say the key was taken from one of the juvenile’s father who works at the facility.

LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said none of the juveniles are LSU students. Ballard said five 18-year-olds, eight 17-year-olds and three 16-year-olds were charged.