NORTHWEST LOUISIANA TECHNICAL COLLEGE partners with industry to provide student opportunities

Northwest Louisiana Technical College’s infrastructure offers six unique campuses and a multitude of credit and non-credit training options to the citizens of northwest Louisiana.  Our campuses in Mansfield, Minden, Camp Minden, Natchitoches, Sabine Valley and Shreveport closed out 2016 with a wide array of outstanding accomplishments.

One of the major accomplishments for Northwest LTC was the grand opening of the new Workforce Development Center in Minden on October 26, 2016.  Northwest LTC celebrated a partnership with Greenlee (A Textron Company), an industrial and electrical tool company headquartered in Illinois, which resulted in the installation of a world class NWLTC/Green Apple Lab.  The first-of-its-kind lab in northwest Louisiana is designed to train the next generation of skilled trades in fields such as industrial electrician and commercial wiring. The partnership was extended to include participation from Miller Electric and Lincoln Electric who provided educationally discounted welding trainers. Now complete, the lab is open and ready to accommodate industry partners who are looking for training space.

Northwest citizens are often surprised to learn that Northwest LTC is actually comprised of six public training sites and two correctional training centers.  The college services nine parishes and more than 6,000 students annually.  Below are just a few of the exciting things happening on the Northwest LTC campuses:

Mansfield – Students are always the focus of our attention.  Our Mansfield Campus is home to Louisiana Association of Public Community and Adult Education (LAPCAE) Scholarship recipient, Savana Graves.  Savana received this scholarship based on her outstanding scores on the High School Equivalency test.  In April, a talented group of business students participated in the state’s SkillsUSA. Another highlight for 2016 involves the success of a partnership with Ivey Lumber which offered a 10-week electrical training program for Ivey employees. 

Minden – Northwest LTC is dependent upon our industry partners for student placements.  The college has worked closely with Benteler Steel-Tube Manufacturing Corporation to identify placement opportunity for graduates of the Industrial Instrumentation Technology and the Industrial Maintenance programs.   In December, immediately following graduation, twelve graduates accepted employment offers from Benteler and continue to impress company employees with their skills and knowledge.  As a result of the continuing meetings with industry representatives, Northwest has re-designed the Machine Tool Technology program.  This program will now be included in the Industrial Manufacturing curriculum and boasts the addition of new CNC training equipment. 

Natchitoches – Deundra Owens, a hearing impaired Business student enrolled at the Natchitoches Campus, benefited from a partnership with the Deaf Action Center in Shreveport.  This partnership resulted in the provision of interpreters to ensure all lectures and assignments were communicated clearly.  At her graduation ceremony Campus Dean Laurie Morrow surprised Deundra by signing “I am so proud of you” as she walked across the stage.

Sabine Valley – Business Office Administration student Crystal Slater began her journey at Northwest LTC in the Fall of 2015 focusing on Accounting.  She is one of only 510 students nationwide to receive the 2017 Horatio Alger Career & Technical Scholar $2,500 scholarship.  Horatio Alger Scholarships are awarded based on a variety of factors including:  “integrity, self-reliance, determination, and perseverance in overcoming adversity as well as demonstrating critical financial need, personal potential, academic achievement, and promise of future contributions to society.”

Shreveport – The Shreveport Campus was the host of the 2016 SkillsUSA Competition for the state of Louisiana. Winners at this event were presented with bronze, silver and gold medals.  Gold medalists qualified to compete in Louisville, Kentucky for the national competition.  SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce and serves more than 300,000 students and instructors annually.  The Shreveport Campus will host the state competition again in April 2017.  Serving as one of the campus community partners, the North Shreveport Business Association Foundation held its Annual Heroes Barbeque Cook-Off in October on the Shreveport site.  Proceeds from this cook-off benefited the Fire, Police and Sheriff Departments’ special projects.  In December, the campus hosted a Grant Writing and Funding Resources Training for Juvenile and Adult Programs Workshop featuring The Honorable Arthur L. Burnett, Sr., a former U.S. Federal Magistrate Judge and Mr. Scott Peterson, CEO of Global Youth Justice, Incorporated.

Northwest Louisiana Technical College is proud of our students and industry partners who join us in celebrating the accomplishments of 2016. 

If you would like more information about Northwest LTC, contact Interim Director Dianne Clark at 318-371-3035 or email dianneclark@nwltc.edu .

