Surveillance images released of suspect in hold-up of Shreveport car wash

SHREVEPORT, La. -
Shreveport Police detectives are working to identify and apprehend a suspect accused of robbing a car wash in west Shreveport last week.
On Friday, February 3, 017, officers were called to the Zips car wash in the 6800 block of Pines Road relative to a suspect who entered the business and forced employees there to hand over money.
It's believed the suspect may have been waiting for the business to close for the evening when he arrived. Employees complied with the demands of the suspect and were not injured.
The suspect was described as a male who stood approximately six feet, four inches tall and weighed approximately 200 pounds. Persons with any information about the suspect are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.
