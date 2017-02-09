Michigan Republican resigns after tweets about protesters
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) -- A Michigan Republican has resigned after causing outrage by suggesting that protesters at University of California, Berkeley, should be shot. Dan Adamini, secretary of the Marquette County GOP, told The Mining Journal of Marquette he stepped down so he isn't "a distraction and a hindrance to the work of the party." Adamini last week tweeted: "Violent protesters who shut down free speech? Time for another Kent State perhaps. One bullet stops a lot of thuggery." In 1970, the Ohio National Guard fatally shot four Kent State students during Vietnam War protests. Adamini said he was calling for an end to violence after last week's student demonstration that stopped a speech by right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. Protesters broke windows and tossed smoke bombs. Kent State officials called Adamini's posts "abhorrent."
50 years of the Harrison County Farmers Market were celebrated today in Marshall, Texas at the beautiful downtown square. Fresh vegetables, honey, jams and jellies, a flower market and plenty of handmade crafts were enjoyed by hundreds of guests.
Megan Colgin and Ryan Prince, science teachers at Elm Grove Middle School won One Class at a Time two years ago. They used the $1 thousand grant to buy students Crazy Traits, a tool that helps students learn about genetics and evolution. "It's just a fun way to teach genetics because genetics can be a very hard concept for them to understand," Prince explains. Through a series of games and activities, students learn that the traits people and anim...
Our latest One Class at a time winner comes to us from Bossier Parish Schools. Christy Bucker was surprised when KTBS and Barksdale Federal Credit Union arrived with a $1 thousand check at the Waller Elementary library early this month. The STEAM facilitator for the parish plans to use her winnings to buy a camera and other materials to create a makerspace for students at the school. "With that makerspace they're gonna be able to create whatever their ...
North Louisiana for Earth and Water Justice is holding a free nonviolent direct action training in Shreveport. It's happening at the Highland Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are learning about civic engagement, and how to be an instrument of change in safely and effectively. They are covering planning, strategic campaigning, civil disobedience and nonviolent direct action concepts. Frances Kelley organized the event. "...
On Saturday, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. Letter carriers will be collecting non-perishable food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes.
The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders. They are the vital connection between you and first responders. Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...
Figure 1: Inland Tropical Storm Rita over the ArkLaTex ...courtesy of NASA
Atlantic hurricane season starts in just three weeks. Now is the time to get ready even for residents in the ArkLaTex. The National Hurricane Center is promoting Hurricane Preparedness Week as a reminder. Here's more.
Front street didn't have a lot of foot traffic Wednesday. Restaurants and boutiques only had a handful of customers as rain poured all day long. It has been raining pretty much since I got here around noon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon with a cold front forecasted to sweep through at around 6 p.m. bringing some possibly damaging winds and hail. Locals who say they are ready for whatever the weather may bring. Jasmine Williams s...
The body of a man was found in a truck in Shreveport. Police went to the intersection of Travis and Douglas streets, just west of downtown, around 5:30 a.m. They say the man had been shot in the head. Police Chief Alan Crump says investigators will look into surveillance footage - if there are any - to find out more.
Railfest 2017 rolls into Texarkana for a weekend of live music, food, and crafts. The free event is hosted by the City of Texarkana, Arkansas and sponsored by the Advertising and Promotions Commission. This is the seventh year for the event. As part Main Street's "Imagine the Possibilities" program, some of the downtown buildings will be open for tours this year. Along with the tours, you can see Texar...
