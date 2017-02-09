NASA: New Orleans facility closed after tornado

50 years of the Harrison County Farmers Market were celebrated today in Marshall, Texas at the beautiful downtown square. Fresh vegetables, honey, jams and jellies, a flower market and plenty of handmade crafts were enjoyed by hundreds of guests.

50 years of the Harrison County Farmers Market were celebrated today in Marshall, Texas at the beautiful downtown square. Fresh vegetables, honey, jams and jellies, a flower market and plenty of handmade crafts were enjoyed by hundreds of guests.

Megan Colgin and Ryan Prince, science teachers at Elm Grove Middle School won One Class at a Time two years ago. They used the $1 thousand grant to buy students Crazy Traits, a tool that helps students learn about genetics and evolution. "It's just a fun way to teach genetics because genetics can be a very hard concept for them to understand," Prince explains. Through a series of games and activities, students learn that the traits people and anim...